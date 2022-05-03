Lucy Boynton's Chanel Met Gala Gown Took 125 Hours to Make

Getting Glam

"I'm working with Jenny Cho and Jo Baker, who I'm chuffed to reunite with. I love how they collaborate and how I feel in what they create — every time. We wanted to bring contemporary elements to a classic theme, so Jenny was looking at hair references from the gilded age where women's hair was always very done up and presentational, and wondered what that looked like once they were home and brushing it out. We loved the idea of playing in that more intimate world where it becomes for you, not for presentation."