Lucy Boynton's Chanel Met Gala Gown Took 125 Hours to Make
Before appearing on those famous carpeted steps, our favorite Met Gala looks had to start somewhere. They were dreamed up by designers, sewn, stitched, fluffed, and steamed. And in a hotel room, hours before the event begins, even more magic happens. That's what we witnessed when actress Lucy Boynton took us along as she got ready for the 2022 Met Gala.
In some stunning photos taken by Hannah Choi, InStyle was able to get a closer look at Boynton's Chanel makeup and angelic, sparkling, gown. The iridescent dress was from Chanel's Spring 2020 Couture collection and, according to the brand, "required 125 hours of work and is entirely embroidered with more than 18,000 elements." After viewing the jaw-dropping details and hearing from Boynton herself about how the look came together, we're left with just one word: Wow. The star and her team truly nailed the night's Gilded Glamour theme from head to lace-up heel.
Check out Boynton's 2022 Met Gala look in all its glory, ahead.
Before the Event
"I am excited! I really love the opportunity for expression that fashion offers, and especially at the Met Gala, so I'm keen to see how everyone wants to feel or wants to present. And there are a few friends going who I haven't seen in the last few years, so I'm looking forward to the reunions."
Getting Glam
"I'm working with Jenny Cho and Jo Baker, who I'm chuffed to reunite with. I love how they collaborate and how I feel in what they create — every time. We wanted to bring contemporary elements to a classic theme, so Jenny was looking at hair references from the gilded age where women's hair was always very done up and presentational, and wondered what that looked like once they were home and brushing it out. We loved the idea of playing in that more intimate world where it becomes for you, not for presentation."
The Makeup Inspiration
"For makeup, Jo drew inspiration from the colors and iridescence of the dress, and the way the light catches and changes it. She describes it much better in her Instagram post. She has such a unique and specific eye — she always creates absolute art."
The Details You Should Zoom For
"Leith wanted my nails, done by Julie Kandalec, to feel like they'd been dipped in the dress. And the details of the eye make-up where Jo has drawn inspiration from the dress is a look I never want to part with."
The Best Part of the Night
"Honestly, it's always so eclectic at the Met Gala, so I'm just looking forward to every surprise and alternative interpretation."
The Footwear
"The shoes are one of my favorite details to the whole look. They're white heels with black ribbon laces and add an edge to an otherwise very feminine look, I think."
Feeling Good
"I can't say I stress too much about these things anymore because of the team I get to work with, who just make the whole process so fun, creative, and less daunting."
Chanel Fine Jewelry: "Plume Stylisée" earrings, "Evocation Florale" ring and "Maude" ring in 18K white gold with diamonds.
The Dress
"It's a beautiful, frosty dress designed by Virginie Viard from her Spring 2020 Couture collection, and it is a dream to wear. It seems to change color in different setting and light, so it feels elegant and ethereal."
Look 47 from the Chanel Spring-Summer 2020 Haute Couture collection: A long dress in pink sequin lace ennobled with gold thread.
Nailing the Gilded Glamour Theme
"We wanted to interpret the theme with a contemporary spin, so the dress feels indulgent, gilded, and classic in its shape and color and in all the frosted and sparkly details. And then the pinafore front and short sleeves added a contemporary twist."