Lizzo's 2022 Met Gala Lipstick Showed Us What Longwear Really Means

Leave it to Lizzo to give us everything we needed for the 2022 Met Gala red carpet.

Dressed perfectly for the In America: An Anthology of Fashion theme, the performer was on point from head-to-toe — and yes, that includes her stunningly unforgettable glam.

"We wanted to go for a romantic goth-inspired look," makeup artist Alexx Mayo shares exclusively with InStyle, adding that the superstar let him take the reins on this one. "I am lucky enough that Lizzo trusts me with each glam look we do. She loves playing dress-up."

Next, he evened out her gorgeous complexion with the Airbrush Flawless Foundation and Hollywood Contour Wand in Medium/Dark to add some dimension. He finished off with a dusting of Charlotte Tilbury's new Beautiful Skin Sun-Kissed Bronzer to give the star a warm glow.

When it came to lips, longwear (or some type of magic) was clearly the name of the game, seeing as Lizzo was playing a golden flute on the red carpet, yet her makeup did not budge.

Lizzo Met Gala Red Carpet 2022 Credit: Getty Images

"I used the Charlotte Tilbury Lip Cheat pencil in Bad Romance to shape and fill in the lip entirely," May explains. "I like to start on a well hydrated lip that has been blotted to remove any excess oil for a super long-lasting application. Next, I used Charlotte's Matte Revolution Lipstick in Festival Magic with a precision lip brush to fill in the entire lip. Blot once again and apply to seal in the saturation."

VIDEO: Lizzo Just Wore a Corset with Her Face On It

When it came to hair, Lizzo's look was equally show-stopping.

Celebrity hairstylist Shelby Swain gave the star a look reminiscent of Old Hollywood glamour, complete with finger waves and tousled curls, using products from OGX as well as ghd styling tools.

Lizzo Met Gala Red Carpet 2022 Credit: Getty Images