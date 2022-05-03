Laura Harrier Wore a Custom H&M Dress to the 2022 Met Gala — But the Best Part Was Hidden

The 2022 Met Gala may mark Laura Harrier's fourth time attending the event, but if you thought that would make the actress any less excited to climb those carpeted steps, you'd be mistaken.

"It's fun to get to see so many different people, watch everybody's outfits, and see these incredible performers that I've looked up to my whole life, or know and respect," she told InStyle over the phone prior to the event, adding that she loves how the night brings multiple industries together. "It's crazy being in the same room as J.Lo, and Beyoncé, and Madonna. There's kind of no other place where that happens aside from the Met Gala, so that's always really exciting for me and sort of a surreal, crazy moment whenever I get to be there. I like it for that, and for the whole show and drama of it. Being such a fashion fan myself, it's always an exciting night to get to celebrate the fashion industry."

H&M Met Gala Dress Credit: Courtesy

For 2022's Met Gala, Harrier opted to wear a custom-made, hand-stitched H&M look, which was created in collaboration with famed designer Victor Glemaud. Unsurprisingly, the corseted black-and-silver gown was stunning, and in the hours leading up to the night, Harrier was feeling excited to finally show it off.

"H&M has been really awesome, and I think this is their fifth year going to the Met," she said, touching on how the partnership — and glam design — came to be. "Every year, they've had a really strong presence there, and they're really open and collaborative. It was such a nice conversation back and forth between myself, my stylist [Danielle Goldberg], Victor [Glemaud], and H&M, and H&M put together this dress I really love.

H&M Met Gala Dress Credit: Courtesy

However, coming up with an idea that would fit the night's theme of "In America: An Anthology of Fashion," as well adhered to the Gilded Glamour dress code, wasn't easy.

"There was definitely a moment of like, 'Wait, what are we supposed to do here?' when trying to interpret this theme," Harrier admitted. "But I really wanted to lean into the inspiration and fashion styles of the Gilded Age. I went with a corseted gown that was really going to accent my waist and create the hourglass figure that was so representative of that era. I wanted to lean into that silhouette and shape, which is exciting, because I've never really worn anything like that. I usually go very minimal, so I was excited about being able to wear this boned corset and with a full petticoat waist."

H&M Met Gala Dress Credit: Courtesy

Speaking of petticoats, Harrier told InStyle how that specific detail was especially important when creating her 2022 Met Gala look.

"We started with an original petticoat from that era, so underneath my dress is literally something from the Gilded Age, which is crazy and kind of [gives it] that shape to make it authentic. But then on top of that, we have this really beautiful fabric that feels a little more modern, a little more of today. Marrying these things together with the H&M team, we created this dress that I think really feels like a nod Gilded at age, but I still feel like myself in it."

H&M Met Gala Dress Credit: Courtesy

Harrier and her stylist, Danielle Goldberg, also decided to accessorize her look with jewelry from David Yurman, a brand the actress has been working with for a while.

Laura Harrier Met Gala Red Carpet 2022 Credit: Getty Images