From Gabrielle Union to Diane von Fürstenberg, This One Mascara Ruled the 2022 Met Gala Red Carpet

Six celebrities used it, so we know it's good.

We love a glam celebrity red carpet moment. Between the creative makeup looks, artistic hairstyles, and detailed nail art, there is always a look or two that take our breath away — especially during the Met Gala.

With that said, we're always looking for ways to replicate those looks, too. Since celebrities always use the good stuff, we know that if a product is approved by them, then it'll work for us. Now, if multiple stars use the same product? Well, consider us sold.

Case in point: six celebrities wore the same volumizing mascara on the Met Gala red carpet, and for good reason. The product in mind is Lancôme's newest launch, Le 8 Hypnôse Mascara, which will be available for purchase on May 22 and retail for $32.

Lancôme Hypnôse 8 Mascara

"The mascara feels incredibly luxurious," says celebrity makeup artist Fiona Stiles, who did Gabrielle Union's look for the Met Gala. "It's serum-infused with eight amino acids that nourish and strengthen the lashes. It's also not made with wax, as most mascaras are, so I don't have to worry about it smudging or weighing down the lashes."

She adds that the formula gives people voluminous, full-bodied lashes. And it delivers. It's why Union looked so good and why others, such as Ariana DeBose, Sigourney Weaver, Danai Gurira, Olivia DeJonge, and Diane von Fürstenberg used it, too.

We'll be buying this ASAP when it launches later this month, so Stiles shared some tips on how to get the best, red carpet-worthy lashes with this mascara once the time comes.

"I push and wiggle the wand into the lashes, as close as possible to the root of the lash. This makes the lashes look fuller and thicker," she says. "Bottom lashes tend to clump up easily, so I love using a small, stiff fan brush to coat lower lashes. I can really control the application this way. If that's too much extra effort, then I recommend wiping the excess product off the wand before applying."