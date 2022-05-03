Kylie Jenner Wore a Wedding Dress to the 2022 Met Gala

Unlike her sister Kim Kardashian, Kylie Jenner hasn't ever walked down the aisle to say "I do." But even though she's been a bridesmaid and never an actual bride, Jenner did manage to channel one during the 2022 Met Gala, where she arrived at the big event alongside her sisters. While the theme was "Gilded Glamour," Jenner opted to channel that with a wedding dress from the latest Off-White collection. Though the gown seemed traditional, the usual Off-White subversion came via a veil that incorporated a baseball cap.