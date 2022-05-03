Kylie Jenner Wore a Wedding Dress to the 2022 Met Gala
Unlike her sister Kim Kardashian, Kylie Jenner hasn't ever walked down the aisle to say "I do." But even though she's been a bridesmaid and never an actual bride, Jenner did manage to channel one during the 2022 Met Gala, where she arrived at the big event alongside her sisters. While the theme was "Gilded Glamour," Jenner opted to channel that with a wedding dress from the latest Off-White collection. Though the gown seemed traditional, the usual Off-White subversion came via a veil that incorporated a baseball cap.
Off-White's Fall 2022 collection included two wedding dresses (one was worn by Bella Hadid), though neither of them were styled the way Jenner wore hers. Instead, one was shown with an oversized jockey's helmet and the other had a voluminous '80s silhouette.
It's not Kylie's first time at the Met Gala. Back in 2019, she wore an over-the-top gown to the Camp exhibit, coordinating with her sister Kendall Jenner. For a long time, many believed that the Kardashians and Jenners had been banned from the event, but it turns out that most of them have been extended an invite to fashion's biggest night. Not only have Kylie and Kendall come with momager Kris and big sis Kim, 2022 marks the first time that older siblings Khloé and Kourtney have walked the Met Gala red carpet.