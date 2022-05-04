Kylie Jenner Wore a Sleek Version of Her 2022 Met Gala Wedding Dress to the After-Party

Though Kylie Jenner has yet to tie the knot , she tapped into her inner bride-to-be — and paid tribute to the late Virgil Abloh — when dressing for this year's Met Gala theme, " In America: An Anthology of Fashion ." After ascending the famous red-carpeted steps wearing an Off-White ball gown, the younger Jenner slipped into a modern interpretation of the same dress to hit up Met Gala after-parties.

On Tuesday, Kylie shared a series of snaps detailing her second look of the first Monday in May with her 334 million Instagram followers. Captioned "married to the met 🤍♾," the photos showed another Off-White wedding dress that contained similar elements to the gown she had worn only hours before. The ivory-colored after-party dress featured off-the-shoulder sheer glove-sleeves layered under a corseted bodice and a silky, floor-skimming skirt. Kylie accessorized the look with a smattering of rings, statement earrings, simple stiletto heels, and a cigarette holder that read "I only smoke when I drink." She kept her glam simple and left her long brown waves parted down the middle.