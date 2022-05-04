Kylie Jenner Wore a Sleek Version of Her 2022 Met Gala Wedding Dress to the After-Party
Though Kylie Jenner has yet to tie the knot, she tapped into her inner bride-to-be — and paid tribute to the late Virgil Abloh — when dressing for this year's Met Gala theme, "In America: An Anthology of Fashion." After ascending the famous red-carpeted steps wearing an Off-White ball gown, the younger Jenner slipped into a modern interpretation of the same dress to hit up Met Gala after-parties.
On Tuesday, Kylie shared a series of snaps detailing her second look of the first Monday in May with her 334 million Instagram followers. Captioned "married to the met 🤍♾," the photos showed another Off-White wedding dress that contained similar elements to the gown she had worn only hours before. The ivory-colored after-party dress featured off-the-shoulder sheer glove-sleeves layered under a corseted bodice and a silky, floor-skimming skirt. Kylie accessorized the look with a smattering of rings, statement earrings, simple stiletto heels, and a cigarette holder that read "I only smoke when I drink." She kept her glam simple and left her long brown waves parted down the middle.
The after-party dress's body-hugging silhouette was a stark contrast to Kylie's voluminous take on "Gilded Glamour" earlier in the night. While Jenner's Met Gala look also included sheer detailing and a corseted bodice, a gigantic skirt and baseball cap veil generated a completely different vibe.
Kylie shared a sweet tribute to the Off-White clothing designer in a separate Instagram post following the Gala. "Virgil and I were supposed to go to the Met together before it got postponed in 2020," Kylie wrote. "To celebrate V tonight and his incredible legacy truly means the world to me. I'm humbled to wear this dress and honor my talented beautiful friend. We felt you tonight Virgil and love you forever ♾."