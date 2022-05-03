Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker Made Their Met Gala Debut in Matching Menswear

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker have just made their Met Gala debut, both as a couple and individuals. Unsurprisingly, the duo's take on the 2022 Met Gala theme , "In America: An Anthology of Fashion," came with a punk-rock twist.

The PDA-loving pair posed in their interpretation of the Gilded Age wearing matching Thom Browne menswear looks. Kardashian wore a white cropped button-down shirt with a black and ivory, deconstructed tuxedo skirt with white markings to resemble tailor's chalk. The Poosh founder's hair was tied into an updo with face-framing strands. Travis wore a tuxedo jacket with a matching kilt that he paired with matching trousers.

This marks the first time either star has attended the event. Kourtney's sisters, Kim Kardashian and Kylie, and Kendall Jenner have all frequented the yearly affair, which celebrates the Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute's yearly exhibition, but the Poosh founder has sat out over the years. Her sisters' looks are often among the most talked-about (looking at you, Kim, in that head-to-toe Balenciaga), so it didn't come as a shock that Kourtney also pulled out all the stops in this Thom Browne look.