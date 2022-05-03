Kourtney Kardashian Wore the Shortest Corset Minidress for the Met Gala After Party

Menswear to micro-mini.
By Tessa Petak May 03, 2022 @ 12:27 pm
Advertisement

Kourtney Kardashian is showing her fashion range at the 2022 Met Gala and subsequent after-party by going from a deconstructed menswear look to the tiniest minidress.

Following her debut on the Met Gala steps alongside her fiancé Travis Barker, Kourt stepped out for an after-party wearing a corseted houndstooth micro-minidress with a strapless, bustier-style neckline and visible boning. She paired the tiny garment with pointy-toed, patent-leather pumps and kept her accessories to minimum, save for a pair of stud earrings.

Credit: The Mega Agency

RELATED: See All the Amazing Arrivals at the 2022 Met Gala

Travis changed into black fringed pants and a white crop top with beading along the bottom. A thick red leather belt (or tank top) peeked out from underneath his shirt, and he completed the look with black Oxfords and matching sunglasses.

Credit: Getty Images

The two arrived on the carpet in coordinating couple looks by Thom Browne. Kourt's outfit for the main event included a cropped white button-down and an ivory-and-black wrapped tuxedo skirt. Travis chose a suit jacket and kilt over black trousers. Staying true to themselves, the duo stopped to exchange some PDA and pose for flashing cameras.

© Copyright InStyle. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.instyle.com