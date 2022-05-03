Kourtney Kardashian Wore the Shortest Corset Minidress for the Met Gala After Party

Kourtney Kardashian is showing her fashion range at the 2022 Met Gala and subsequent after-party by going from a deconstructed menswear look to the tiniest minidress.

Following her debut on the Met Gala steps alongside her fiancé Travis Barker, Kourt stepped out for an after-party wearing a corseted houndstooth micro-minidress with a strapless, bustier-style neckline and visible boning. She paired the tiny garment with pointy-toed, patent-leather pumps and kept her accessories to minimum, save for a pair of stud earrings.