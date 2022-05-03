Kourtney Kardashian Wore the Shortest Corset Minidress for the Met Gala After Party
Kourtney Kardashian is showing her fashion range at the 2022 Met Gala and subsequent after-party by going from a deconstructed menswear look to the tiniest minidress.
Following her debut on the Met Gala steps alongside her fiancé Travis Barker, Kourt stepped out for an after-party wearing a corseted houndstooth micro-minidress with a strapless, bustier-style neckline and visible boning. She paired the tiny garment with pointy-toed, patent-leather pumps and kept her accessories to minimum, save for a pair of stud earrings.
Travis changed into black fringed pants and a white crop top with beading along the bottom. A thick red leather belt (or tank top) peeked out from underneath his shirt, and he completed the look with black Oxfords and matching sunglasses.
The two arrived on the carpet in coordinating couple looks by Thom Browne. Kourt's outfit for the main event included a cropped white button-down and an ivory-and-black wrapped tuxedo skirt. Travis chose a suit jacket and kilt over black trousers. Staying true to themselves, the duo stopped to exchange some PDA and pose for flashing cameras.