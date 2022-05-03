Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson Made Their Met Gala Debut

The queen of the Met Gala has arrived — alongside her King of Staten Island Pete Davidson. Kim Kardashian looked flawless while walking the 2022 Met Gala red carpet, revealing her own interpretation of the event's theme, "In America: An Anthology of Fashion," wearing Marilyn Monroe's iconic 1962 gown from John F. Kennedy's birthday celebration.

Kardashian paired the historical bedazzled gown with platform heels, diamond drop earrings, and a white jacket that she wore off her shoulders. Davidson wore a black Dior tuxedo and matching sunglasses. The two spoke with Kardashian's long-time friend La La Anthony on the carpet. "Doesn't he look handsome?" Kim gushed. Davidson added jokingly, "She wouldn't let me wear my propeller hat."

Last year, Kim broke the internet (again) with a look that launched 1,000 memes. For the 2021 Met Gala — which took place in September due to a COVID-caused postponement — the SKIMS founder opted for a head-to-toe T-shirt ensemble designed by Balenciaga, which fit with the night's theme, "In America: a Lexicon of Fashion."

"What's more American than a T-shirt head to toe?!," Kardashian explained in the caption of her Instagram post.

Now, just eight months after that iconic moment, Kardashian has managed to one-up herself by attending hand-in-hand with Davidson. In recent weeks, she's opened up about running into the Saturday Night Live star at last year's ceremony, prior to her hosting debut on the comedy sketch show and long before they began dating.

"I saw him at the Met and he knew I was hosting SNL, but it wasn't announced yet," she said on an episode of the "Not Skinny But Not Fat" podcast. "He came up to me and we were talking about SNL, and I was like, 'They better hurry up and announce it, because I will not back out as soon as they announce it, but I'm so nervous.'"

She also revealed that Davidson then asked for her number, but thanks to her restrictive outfit, she had no way of jotting it down.

"I was like, 'Oh, I have gloves,' and he was like 'alright, cool' and walked away," she recalled. "But I was gonna be like, 'Oh, take mine!' But it was like, 'no.' So we never connected or anything."