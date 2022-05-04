Ripley's Believe It Or Not Gifted Kim Kardashian Locks of Marilyn Monroe's Hair

Kim Kardashian got a lot more than she bargained for when it came to her Met Gala outfit. The reality star not only wore Marilyn Monroe's iconic 1962 dress from President John F. Kennedy's birthday celebrations, but she was also gifted with a sentimental, slightly weird, piece of historical memorabilia: a few locks of Monroe's hair.

On Tuesday, Ripley's Believe It Or Not — who owns the vintage dress — posted a video to Instagram showing Kardashian receiving a present during her meeting at the brand's Orlando headquarters last month.

In the video, we see Kim began opening a Tiffany-blue box to reveal a little silver box inside. An employee next to Kim reminds her, "OK, this is either really cool or a little strange, but that's who you're doing business with right?" When she takes off the lid of the jar, she audibly gasps before asking, "What is this?" The employee responds, "Marilyn's hair."

"Oh, my God, I'm literally going to do some crazy voodoo shit [to] channel her," Kim joked while giving all the employees hugs to thank them. "This is so special to me. Thank you so much."

"This is sleeping with me every night," she said before looking over at her boyfriend Pete Davidson, who was there for moral support, and teasing, "Sorry babe."

Davidson accompanied the SKIMS founder during her visit to the Ripley's office. In a video obtained by TMZ, the Saturday Night Live star encourages his girlfriend and holds her hand while she tries on the famous dress.

When posing for a photo, the unexpected couple shared a hilarious exchange. Davidson put a baseball cap over top of his other hat to hold Kardashian's hand. She smiled and said, "Take off your double hat."

"I didn't know where to put my hat," he defended.

She added, "Just in case. Because if it works, and we want to use it somewhere. I'm just looking out for you."