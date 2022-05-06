Kim Kardashian Wore Another Iconic Marilyn Monroe Dress to the Met Gala After-Party

Love it or hate it, Kim Kardashian undoubtedly made history at the 2022 Met Gala. Not only did she make waves by wearing Marilyn Monroe's custom gold gown to walk the red carpet — which the Hollywood starlet famously wore to President John F. Kennedy's birthday party in 1962 — but the Kardashian slipped into yet another one of Marilyn's iconic looks to attend Met Gala after-parties later that evening.

On Friday, Kim shared her second look from Met Gala Monday through a series of photos posted on Instagram. In the caption, Kardashian revealed that her after-party dress was the same exact gown Marilyn wore to the 1962 Golden Globes when receiving the Henrietta Award For World Film Favorite. The form-fitting, forest-green sequined gown featured an open back design and subtle waist detailing, and Kim accessorized with emerald-and-gold drop earrings.

Always one to commit to the look, Kardashian finished her evening ensemble by toting around Monroe's actual Golden Globe award, which just so happened to be in the possession of her florist prior to the Met Gala's festivities. Kim included photos of both her and Marilyn wearing the gown in her Instagram post, which was accompanied by a lengthy caption detailing her quest to curate the look.

While Kim was able to track down Monroe's exact dress and replicate her bleach blonde hair, she decided to wear the dress differently than the starlet did 60 years ago. Marilyn originally wore the dress in a halter style, but Kim explained in the comments that it "didn't look good on [her] like that" (and posted a snap on Instagram Story to prove it), so she opted to use the straps instead.

Kim kardashian met gala after pary Credit: Kim Kardashian Instagram