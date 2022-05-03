Kim Kardashian Goes Platinum Blonde For The 2022 Met Gala
At the 2022 Met Gala, Kim Kardashian cosplayed Marilyn Monroe.
For this year's Gilded Glamour-themed event, Kardashian didn't just channel the American icon, she wore the exact dress Monroe wore for her iconic "Happy Birthday" performance for President John F. Kennedy on May 19, 1962 at a Madison Square Garden fundraiser. The gold beaded dress was designed by Jean Louis and originally cost $12,000. Ripley's Believe It or Not! currently has the dress on display in Orlando after purchasing it for $4.81 million in 2016.
Kardashian, who will always go above and beyond for a look, went blonde to fully embody the Old Hollywood star. Her go-to celebrity hairstylist Chris Appleton transformed her signature waist-length jet black hair platinum blonde and styled it in a slicked-back bun.
Makeup artist Mario Dedivanovic leaned into the Kardashian's theme, creating a soft glam look for the star, featuring a subtle taupe smoky eye, fluttery lashes, and a matte nude lip.
Along with a major hair reveal, this year's Met Gala is another milestone for Kardashian: It's the second red carpet she's walked with boyfriend Pete Davidson. The couple recently made their debut at the White House Correspondent's dinner over the weekend.
And just like every other Met Gala Kardashian has attended, she has one of the most memorable looks of the night.