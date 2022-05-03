Kim Kardashian Goes Platinum Blonde For The 2022 Met Gala

For this year's Gilded Glamour-themed event, Kardashian didn't just channel the American icon, she wore the exact dress Monroe wore for her iconic "Happy Birthday" performance for President John F. Kennedy on May 19, 1962 at a Madison Square Garden fundraiser. The gold beaded dress was designed by Jean Louis and originally cost $12,000. Ripley's Believe It or Not! currently has the dress on display in Orlando after purchasing it for $4.81 million in 2016.