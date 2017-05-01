This Is How Long It Took to Make Kendall Jenner's Met Gala Gown

Ah, the Met Gala. The Oscars of fashion, where just about every important celebrity puts on her most extravagant gown and most dramatic makeup, and heads to the Upper East Side of Manhattan to take a bunch of Instagrams and party with their friends honor a space in time or, in the case of this year, a designer, Rei Kawakubo of Comme des Garçons.

The Kardashians are top billing for The Met, and Kendall and Kim have both worn dresses to be remembered over the years ... like, that Givenchy pregnancy dress Kim wore back in 2013. Who could forget?

Tonight, Kim and Kendall are both expected to be in attendance, with Kendall confirmed to be wearing La Perla Haute Couture, a brand of which she is the face. La Perla's specialty is lingerie. The fancy kind. So what would a custom made gown look like?

Made from 85,000 hand painted crystals, the brand spent over 160 hours of work, travelled across five cities, and employed the help of 26 craftsmen. That's a lot of work for a one-time-worn dress. According to the brand, every crystal was placed by hand to create a flow of color, ranging from Diamond into Jet Hematite and Jet Black.

“I was inspired by Rei Kawakubo’s concept of ‘un-fabric’ and her ability to create movement out of seemingly immobile materials," Julia Haart, Creative Director of La Perla says. "So, I created my own ‘un-fabric’ by affixing stones to a single thread, creating a beautiful and liquid suspension that mirrored the qualities of a fine silk.”

Let's hope Kenny is able to get down with her bad self in this stunner.