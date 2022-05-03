Kendall Jenner Sported Bleached Eyebrows and a Completely Sheer Top at the 2022 Met Gala

It's official: Kendall Jenner's 2022 Met Gala look is one the world will continue talking about long after the night is over. After reflecting on the supermodel's choices from Galas of the past, where she tackled tricky colors and stunned in a sheer glitzy gown, we predicted her interpretation of this year's "In America: An Anthology of Fashion" theme would be nothing short of breathtaking — and we were right.