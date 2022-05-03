Hillary Clinton's 2022 Met Gala Dress Had a Powerful Meaning

The Met Gala isn't just for celebrities — plenty of political figures have walked the red carpet in fashionable ensembles over the years, including Hillary Clinton . While the notable attendee certainly looked at home at the star-studded 2022 Met Gala, the appearance marked her first time returning to the event since 2001.

Hillary arrived at the carpet wearing a maroon, off-the-shoulder Joseph Altuzarra gown. The dress included long sleeves, subtle pleating, and a meaningful detail: Hillary had her gown embroidered with the names of American women who inspire her. Among the 60 historical figures were names like Abigail Adams, Harriet Tubman, and Eleanor Roosevelt, though Hillary joked while talking to Vogue on her way inside that she could have "filled the entire dress" with names. Clinton opted for subtle glam for the gala, consisting of a rosy-pink lip and voluminous blown-out hair, and accessorized with gold drop earrings.

Designer Joseph Altuzarra opened up about the meaning behind Hillary's ensemble for this year's theme, In America: An Anthology of Fashion, while chatting with Vogue ahead of the event. "For better or worse, whatever she wears is dissected and analyzed so thoroughly that you have to be very thoughtful about the choices that you make," Altuzarra said. "Obviously, I was thinking about making her look great, but I was also thinking about the story she's going to be telling through this dress, and how she would actually vocalize that when people ask her about it. I wanted that story to be something she felt a personal connection to."