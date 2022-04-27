Props to Harry Styles For Predicting 2022's Hottest Trend — At the 2019 Met Gala

The Met Gala is essentially fashion's version of the Oscars. The much-anticipated first Monday in May is the one night each year when designers, models, musicians, and actors all gather in their most flamboyant and over-the-top looks. With this year's event celebrating "In America: An Anthology of Fashion," and attendees being asked to interpret a theme of "Gilded Glamour," there's one thing that's remained on our minds: Harry Styles' Met Gala look.

Seriously — what will the singer and actor wear come May 2?

Styles is never one to stick to traditional shirts and pants, whether he's walking the red carpet or taking the stage. He's known for challenging gender norms with his fashion choices and breaking down toxic male stereotypes, unafraid to take risks with feather boas, handbags, and even gowns.

For 2019's Met Gala, Styles showed up to the camp-themed event in a sheer, black blouse designed by Gucci's Alessandro Michele, as well as a pearl drop earring — an accessory we should have paid closer attention to, since it may have been a hint that the pearlcore trend was on the rise.

Harry Styles Met Gala Credit: Getty Images

Styles has notably been a "pearl necklace man" for years, and even made multiple public appearances with the accessory hanging around his neck. He was wearing and loving pearls before pearlcore took 2022 by storm. Now, three years laters, pearls are all over the runway, and influencers and celebrities have been hitting the streets in their own pearl earrings, pearl-studded clothing, and carrying pearl-embellished bags. Once again, Styles and Gucci's Michele were ahead of us all, and likely helped set the tone for many of today's top looks.

Plus, not only did the singer hint at pearlcore, he and Michele were also ahead of the game when it came to another top 2022 trend: bows. Following the 2019 Met Gala, Styles changed into a statement bow tie for the Gucci after party. The bow trend is another major detail that was spotted all over the fall 2022 runways, with Carolina Herrera, Jason Wu, Salone Monet, Oscar de la Renta, Coach, and many more adding them to their designs.