Emma Stone's 2022 Met Gala Hairstyle Is an Elevated Twist on the Classic Bun

A top knot is always a good idea, whether you're wearing the slicked-back version that's currently trending on TikTok or channeling a 1920s flapper like Emma Stone did at the 2022 Met Gala.

The Academy Award-winning actress' hairstylist Mara Roszak was inspired by the classic ballerina bun and the white feather-trimmed Louis Vuitton shift dress she wore to the Gilded Glamour-themed event, so she combined the two references to create Stones's soft, center-parted, high bun.

It was a gloomy, humid day in New York City, so Roszak prepped the star's hair with Hair Rituel by Sisley-Paris Revitalizing Shampoo and Restructuring Conditioner to create a voluminous base for the updo.

"Using great products is super important to ensure the style holds – especially on bad weather days," Roszak tells InStyle. "Keeping the volume was key and the Hair Rituel by Sisley-Paris Volumizing Spray and the volume boost switch on the T3 AireLuxe Dryer made it happen."

Emma Stone 2022 Met Gala Hairstyle Credit: Courtesy of Mara Roszak

The stylist gave a light spritz to Stones's lengths and ends to add texture, then blew-out her hair with T3's AireLuxe Dryer, which is equipped with a custom fan that helps minimize frizz. She added rollers afterwards to add body.

Once her hair was cool and set, she took it out of the rollers and passed T3's Lucea Flat Iron over it. Then, she ran one pump of Hair Rituel by Sisley-Paris's Precious Hair Care Oil through the mid-lengths and ends for an extra smooth and shiny finish.

Roszak brushed the hair out with a boar bristle brush before pulling it into the high bun and pinning it in place. "Separate the sides and pull those back separately to control how tight the hair is pulled back," the stylist suggests.

Stones's makeup artist, Rachel Goodwin, further leaned into the balletcore meets flapper vibe by creating a soft, natural makeup look for the star using Pat McGrath Labs products.