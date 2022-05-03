Dakota Johnson Wore a Sheer, Lace Gucci Jumpsuit at the 2022 Met Gala
It'll always be tough to beat Dakota Johnson's 2019 Met Gala look (though, comparing anything to a "Heavenly Bodies" ensemble is going to end up with an unfair advantage), but the actress arrived at the 2022 event dressed in an outfit that's sure to turn heads. Leave it to the 50 Shades alumnae to understand the assignment and do it while supporting her fashion partner-in-crime, Gucci.
Johnson arrived on the carpet wearing a skintight, black lace jumpsuit, embellished with silver fringe that hung off every inch. Layered on top was a velvet fuchsia belted robe that included draped sleeves and floor-grazing hem. The actress accessorized with patent leather pumps while a matching velour clutch and fringed, diamond drop earrings completed the look. Her dark hair was gently waved, although she kept her signature fringe in place
Johnson has worn her go-to label Gucci to the Met Gala in the past, but she's also arrived at fashion's biggest night clad in creations from other brands, too. Before a goth Gucci look in 2017 and a star-embellished slip in 2016 from the Italian heritage brand, she wore a couture Chanel mini in 2015 for "China: Through the Looking Glass." That was also the year she showed off a cropped chop and swept her signature bangs to the side, remember? And before that, in 2014, the Met Gala veteran wore a sleek, shimmering gown by Jason Wu to the "Charles James: Beyond Fashion" exhibition.