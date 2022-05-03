Christine Baranski Rang in Her 70th Birthday Wearing a Cool Cape to the 2022 Met Gala

Not everyone gets to celebrate their birthday at fashion's biggest event of the year, but Christine Baranski did just that. The actress turned 70 and spent her night walking the red carpet at the 2022 Met Gala , decked out in a tailored Thom Browne look that featured a tie and a matte black, sequined caped jacket.

As fashion fans know, Thom Browne's fall 2022 runway show took place last Friday, leading many to believe that major celebrities would arrive at the 2022 Met Gala wearing the brand. That honor, of course, went to Baranski, who according to a press release, "had a private walkthrough of the new collection in advance of her Met Gala fitting, where she and Thom had an opportunity to speak to design, construction, and performance."