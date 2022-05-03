Blake Lively Wore a Red-Hot Ultra Minidress After Co-Hosting the Met Gala
Blake Lively may have topped best-dressed lists everywhere for her Statue of Liberty-inspired interpretation of the 2022 Met Gala's theme, "In America: An Anthology of Fashion," but that's nowhere near where her show-stopping looks of the weekend ended. The gala co-host continued to dazzle well into the evening by rocking a playful minidress during an after-party celebration in New York City.
Following her appearance on the famous Met steps — which included a surprise mid-carpet costume change — Blake slipped out of her dramatic evening gown and into a super-short Versace micro minidress. The flirty red frock featured a corset-style bodice with black-and-red beading and a scalloped hemline. Lively opted to skip the jewelry, aside from a few rings, when curating her look, and accessorized with strappy, sky-high heels. The actress's honey blonde hair was styled in a messy updo, and she kept glam simple with a bronzy glow.
Earlier in the night, Lively hosted the Met Gala alongside Regina King, Lin-Manuel Miranda, and her husband, Ryan Reynolds. Blake took a moment to share the meaning behind her dress before heading into the event by revealing that her gown contained multiple references to famous New York City landmarks. Aside from symbolizing the oxidation of the Statue of Liberty while ascending the Met steps, Blake was sure to point out her gown's subtle nods to both Grand Central and the Empire State Building.
Blake's outfit wasn't the only aspect of her look that was totally on theme. Celebrity makeup artist Kristofer Buckle exclusively told InStyle that he was sure to continue the gown's inspiration into Blake's glam. "The look I did with Blake Lively for the Met Gala tonight was inspired by architecture and warm-toned metals of coppers, so I made her skin warm and glowing with bronzed contours," he shared.