Everything Blake Lively Has Ever Worn to the Met Gala

No stranger to the red carpet, Blake Lively has a way of bringing a bit of herself and whatever role she's promoting to the spotlight. Remember the suits she wore to promote A Simple Favor? Or her post-baby comeback in Louboutins and Versace? In keeping with her commitment to sticking to a theme, she's managed to embrace each year's directive each and every time she's arrived at the Met Gala.

Since her first Met Gala appearance back in 2008, Lively has developed a signature high-watt glamour and a penchant for drama — usually bringing along a train to cascade down the Met steps to make for a perfect photo op. And she's embraced a handful of designers for the looks, ranging from a sleek and stealthy black Ralph Lauren dress to an over-the-top embellished Versace for 2018's "Heavenly Bodies" exhibit.

Lively even managed to match the event's carpet on a few occasions, coordinating her couture with the color of the carpet in 2016, 2017, and 2018 — and letting the entire world know she was in on the joke with a cheeky Instagram post.

"...when the carpet matches the Blakes. Met Ball 2018, 2017, 2016," she wrote alongside the quick retrospective.

To celebrate the Met Gala's most dedicated guest, here's everything Blake Lively has ever worn to fashion's biggest night.