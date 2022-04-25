Everything Blake Lively Has Ever Worn to the Met Gala
No stranger to the red carpet, Blake Lively has a way of bringing a bit of herself and whatever role she's promoting to the spotlight. Remember the suits she wore to promote A Simple Favor? Or her post-baby comeback in Louboutins and Versace? In keeping with her commitment to sticking to a theme, she's managed to embrace each year's directive each and every time she's arrived at the Met Gala.
Since her first Met Gala appearance back in 2008, Lively has developed a signature high-watt glamour and a penchant for drama — usually bringing along a train to cascade down the Met steps to make for a perfect photo op. And she's embraced a handful of designers for the looks, ranging from a sleek and stealthy black Ralph Lauren dress to an over-the-top embellished Versace for 2018's "Heavenly Bodies" exhibit.
Lively even managed to match the event's carpet on a few occasions, coordinating her couture with the color of the carpet in 2016, 2017, and 2018 — and letting the entire world know she was in on the joke with a cheeky Instagram post.
"...when the carpet matches the Blakes. Met Ball 2018, 2017, 2016," she wrote alongside the quick retrospective.
To celebrate the Met Gala's most dedicated guest, here's everything Blake Lively has ever worn to fashion's biggest night.
2008
Feathers, gloves, and a mint's worth of diamonds: Lively made a huge statement with her first appearance at the gala, wearing a standout dress from Ralph Lauren's 40th-anniversary collection, which would kick off her love affair with feathered detailing.
2009
Lively began a brief blue period the very next year. Dressed in floor-grazing Versace, this outfit was anything but demure, with a slit cut up to there and plenty of skin on display.
2010
The gala is a black-tie affair, but Lively's no stickler for the rules and this micro-mini Marchesa proves as much. In a sea of floor-length gowns, this dress stood out in more ways than one. Lively's legs were on full display and the ultra-detailed embellishments shimmered under the spotlights.
2011
It was no coincidence that Lively wore Chanel to the event the same year she became the face of the brand. This embellished naked dress added a twist to the usual is-she-or-isn't-she naked motif with a long draped panel. Leave it to Karl Lagerfeld to add some spice to a tried-and-true red carpet style.
2013
When Lively likes something, she sticks to it. Case in point: 2013 was the beginning of a major Gucci phase. A strapless fit-and-flare gown isn't anything new — especially for Lively — but this tattered, layered, and intricately deconstructed design was as about as punk as someone known for playing a private school grad could go.
2014
This could be the most on-theme that Lively's ever gone at the gala. The Gucci gown, worn for "Charles James: Beyond Fashion," was all Old Hollywood, from its barely there color to its allover beading, keeping in line with Charles James's classic shapes. It may not have the volume that James's creations were known for, but it had plenty of drama.
2016
While this strapless Burberry gown didn't immediately recall anything about tech in fashion, fitting with the night's theme "Manus x Machina: Fashion in an Age of Technology," there's no denying it was a standout look. The cape made it feel almost princess-like, and according to brand, Lively helped design the floral embellished gown herself.
2017
While Lively opted for another fashion heavy hitter in 2017, Atelier Versace, she didn't change her go-to details. The feathers, beading, and glam were all there, offering up the classic Lively signatures in a new gilded package.
2018
By 2018, Versace seemed to be Lively's new go-to. Her showstopping baroque gown reportedly took over 600 hours to create — and it shows. Jewels, sheer panels, embroidery...it goes on and on. Plus, Lively stayed in line with the theme, ""Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination," adding a halo headpiece. It'll be tough to top this look, but Lively seems up for any challenge.
2022
The year Lively co-chaired the Met Gala, she wore a Versace gown that she transformed halfway into her entrance. What appeared to be an intricately beaded copper column with a train morphed into a turquoise gown that represented the oxidation on the Statue of Liberty (which is made of copper). Lively's gown also paid tribute to New York landmarks such as the Empire State Building and Grand Central Station.