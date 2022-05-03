Blake Lively's 2022 Met Gala Glam Was An Ode to Architecture

It's the first Monday in May, people! And with that comes fashion's biggest night: The 2022 Met Gala.

Since we already know red carpet fave Blake Lively never disappoints when it comes to fashion, it goes without saying that her glam was on point as well.

For tonight's look, Lively fully stepped into the In America: An Anthology of Fashion theme with her Gilded Age glamour, which was the perfect monochrome pairing for her custom Versace gown.

But what inspired tonight's look was a bit unexpected. It wasn't an ode to a fashion icon or even a trend of the past — but rather to the beauty of New York City's landmarks. Think the Statue of Liberty, Constellations from Grand Central, and the Empire State Building.

"The look I did with Blake Lively for the Met Gala tonight was inspired by architecture and warm toned metals of coppers, so I made her skin warm and glowing with bronzed contours," celebrity makeup artist Kristofer Buckle shares exclusively with InStyle.

For the rest of her glam, Buckle stayed on theme, starting off by blending Eyes to Mesmerize in Chocolate Bronze with the Luxury Palette of Pops in Pillow Talk. "Her eyes were washed with a combination of matte warm browns for structure and metallic rose golds and copper to play off her Versace gown," the makeup artist explains. And, of course, he finished off with none other than the Pillow Talk Push Up Lashes! Mascara.

Blake Lively Met Gala Credit: Getty Images

While Lively's look was perfect for the Met Gala, with summer right around the corner, we're already predicting we'll be seeing a lot of glowy, metallic makeup for the new season. Luckily, Buckle has a few tips on how to recreate the look at home — even if you're not a makeup pro.

"If precision eye shadow isn't your forte, try using a bronzer on a large soft brush like Charlotte Tilbury's Beautiful Skin Sun-Kissed Glow Bronzer across entire lid," he suggests. "Then, using your finger, dab on a metallic copper shadow like Charlotte's Luxury Palette of Pops in Pillow Talk in the center of lid with a double dose of lash lift mascara like Pillow Talk Push Up Lashes! Mascara."

As for hair, Lively kept us yearning for nothing.

Her cascading waves, adorned with braided details were the perfect touch to finish off her statuesque glam.

Blake Lively Met Gala Credit: Getty Images