The Best Met Gala Looks of All Time
Did you know the Met Gala has been around since 1973? Sure, the outfits seem bigger and bolder now, and the event's name has been altered ever-so-slightly (it used to be the Costume Institute Gala and also the Costume Institute Benefit), but the goal has remained the same: to raise money for the Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute, and also mark the opening of its latest exhibit. Each year, celebrities are invited alongside designers and asked to dress for the exhibit's theme. Unsurprisingly, those creative dress codes have led to many memorable fashion moments, so choosing the best Met Gala looks ever — ever! — isn't an easy task.
And yet...
InStyle decided to comb through the archives and pick out the gowns, suits, skirts, and more we feel can't be — and haven't been! — forgotten. From the whimsical to the wild, the voluminous to the va-va-voom, check out the best Met Gala looks in history, ahead.
2021, In America: A Lexicon of Fashion
Billie Eilish in Oscar de la Renta.
2021, In America: A Lexicon of Fashion
Jennifer Lopez in Ralph Lauren.
2021, In America: A Lexicon of Fashion
Lupita Nyong'o in Versace Jeans Couture.
2021, In America: A Lexicon of Fashion
Gigi Hadid in Prada.
2021, In America: A Lexicon of Fashion
Kim Kardashian in Balenciaga.
2019, Camp: Notes on Fashion
Iman in Dolce & Gabbana x Harris Reed.
2019, Camp: Notes on Fashion
Lady Gaga in Brandon Maxwell and Tiffany & Co. jewelry.
2019, Camp: Notes on Fashion
Kacey Musgraves in Moschino.
2019, Camp: Notes on Fashion
Serena Williams in Versace and sneakers by Off-White.
2019, Camp: Notes on Fashion
Elle Fanning in Miu Miu.
2019, Camp: Notes on Fashion
Harry Styles in Gucci.
2019, Camp: Notes on Fashion
Billy Porter in The Blonds.
2019, Camp: Notes on Fashion
Kendall and Kylie Jenner in Versace.
2019, Camp: Notes on Fashion
Janelle Monae in Christian Siriano.
2019, Camp: Notes on Fashion
Zendaya in Tommy Hilfiger.
2019, Camp: Notes on Fashion
Kim Kardashian in Mugler.
2019, Camp: Notes on Fashion
Hailey Bieber in Alexander Wang.
2018, Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination
Rihanna in John Galliano.
2018, Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination
Zenday in Versace.
2018, Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination
Amal Clooney in Richard Quinn.
2018, Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination
Cara Delevingne in Christian Dior Couture.
2018, Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination
Blake Lively in Versace.
2018, Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination
Cardi B in Moschino.
2018, Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination
Solange in Iris van Herpen.
2018, Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination
Madonna in Jean Paul Gaultier.
2018, Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination
Katy Perry in Versace.
2017, Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garçons: Art of the In-Between
Rihanna in Comme des Garçons.
2017, Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garçons: Art of the In-Between
Priyanka Chopra in Ralph Lauren.
2017, Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garçons: Art of the In-Between
Zendaya in Dolce & Gabbana.
2017, Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garçons: Art of the In-Between
Kendall Jenner in La Perla.
2017, Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garçons: Art of the In-Between
Lily Aldridge in a Ralph Lauren dress and Balenciaga boots.
2017, Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garçons: Art of the In-Between
Cara Delevingne in Chanel.
2016, Manus x Machina: Fashion In An Age Of Technology
Lady Gaga in Versace.
2016, Manus x Machina: Fashion In An Age Of Technology
Alicia Vikander in Louis Vuitton.
2016, Manus x Machina: Fashion In An Age Of Technology
Claire Danes in Zac Posen.
2016, Manus x Machina: Fashion In An Age Of Technology
Lupita Nyong'o in Calvin Klein.
2016, Manus x Machina: Fashion In An Age Of Technology
Taylor Swift in Louis Vuitton.
2016, Manus x Machina: Fashion In An Age Of Technology
Solange in David LaPort.
2016, Manus x Machina: Fashion In An Age Of Technology
Beyoncé in Givenchy.
2015, China: Through the Looking Glass
Amal Clooney in John Galliano.
2015, China: Through the Looking Glass
Kim Kardashian in Roberto Cavalli.
2015, China: Through the Looking Glass
Miley Cyrus in Alexander Wang.
2015, China: Through the Looking Glass
Solange in Giles.
2015, China: Through the Looking Glass
Rihanna in Guo Pei.
2015, China: Through the Looking Glass
Jennifer Lopez in Versace.
2015, China: Through the Looking Glass
Anne Hathaway in Ralph Lauren.
2015, China: Through the Looking Glass
Beyoncé in Givenchy.
2014, Charles James: Beyond Fashion
Janelle Monae In Tadashi Shoji.
2014, Charles James: Beyond Fashion
Sarah Jessica Parker in Oscar de la Renta.
2014, Charles James: Beyond Fashion
Emma Stone In Thakoon.
2014, Charles James: Beyond Fashion
Katie Holmes in Marchesa.
2014, Charles James: Beyond Fashion
Taylor Swift in Oscar de la Renta.
2014, Charles James: Beyond Fashion
Blake Lively in Gucci.
2014, Charles James: Beyond Fashion
Emmy Rossum in Carolina Herrera.
2013, PUNK: Chaos To Couture
Miley Cyrus in Marc Jacobs.
2013, PUNK: Chaos To Couture
Ashley Olsen in Dior Couture.
2013, PUNK: Chaos To Couture
Kerry Washington in Vera Wang.
2013, PUNK: Chaos To Couture
Cara Delevigne in Burberry.
2013, PUNK: Chaos To Couture
Sienna Miller in Burberry.
2013, PUNK: Chaos To Couture
Madonna in Givenchy.
2013, PUNK: Chaos To Couture
Beyoncé in Givenchy.
2013, PUNK: Chaos To Couture
Rooney Mara in Givenchy.
2012, Schiaparelli and Prada: Impossible Conversations
Cameron Diaz in Stella McCartney.