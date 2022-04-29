The Best Met Gala Looks of All Time

By Samantha Sutton Apr 29, 2022 @ 5:23 pm
Credit: Getty Images/ Amanda Lauro

Did you know the Met Gala has been around since 1973? Sure, the outfits seem bigger and bolder now, and the event's name has been altered ever-so-slightly (it used to be the Costume Institute Gala and also the Costume Institute Benefit), but the goal has remained the same: to raise money for the Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute, and also mark the opening of its latest exhibit. Each year, celebrities are invited alongside designers and asked to dress for the exhibit's theme. Unsurprisingly, those creative dress codes have led to many memorable fashion moments, so choosing the best Met Gala looks ever — ever! — isn't an easy task.

And yet...

InStyle decided to comb through the archives and pick out the gowns, suits, skirts, and more we feel can't be — and haven't been! — forgotten. From the whimsical to the wild, the voluminous to the va-va-voom, check out the best Met Gala looks in history, ahead.

RELATED: What Is 'Gilded Glamour' Anyway? 6 Stylists Reveal Their Interpretations of 2022's Met Gala Theme

 

Start Slideshow

1 of 110

2021, In America: A Lexicon of Fashion

Credit: Getty Images

Billie Eilish in Oscar de la Renta.

Advertisement
Advertisement

2 of 110

2021, In America: A Lexicon of Fashion

Credit: Getty Images

Jennifer Lopez in Ralph Lauren.

3 of 110

2021, In America: A Lexicon of Fashion

Credit: Getty Images

Lupita Nyong'o in Versace Jeans Couture.

Advertisement

4 of 110

2021, In America: A Lexicon of Fashion

Credit: Getty Images

Gigi Hadid in Prada.

5 of 110

2021, In America: A Lexicon of Fashion

Credit: Getty Images

Kim Kardashian in Balenciaga.

6 of 110

2019, Camp: Notes on Fashion

Credit: Getty Images

Iman in Dolce & Gabbana x Harris Reed.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

7 of 110

2019, Camp: Notes on Fashion

Credit: Getty Images

Lady Gaga in Brandon Maxwell and Tiffany & Co. jewelry.

8 of 110

2019, Camp: Notes on Fashion

Credit: Getty Images

Kacey Musgraves in Moschino.

9 of 110

2019, Camp: Notes on Fashion

Credit: Getty Images

Serena Williams in Versace and sneakers by Off-White.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

10 of 110

2019, Camp: Notes on Fashion

Credit: Getty Images

Elle Fanning in Miu Miu.

11 of 110

2019, Camp: Notes on Fashion

Credit: Getty Images

Harry Styles in Gucci.

12 of 110

2019, Camp: Notes on Fashion

Credit: Getty Images

Billy Porter in The Blonds.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

13 of 110

2019, Camp: Notes on Fashion

Credit: Getty Images

Kendall and Kylie Jenner in Versace.

14 of 110

2019, Camp: Notes on Fashion

Credit: Getty Images

Janelle Monae in Christian Siriano.

15 of 110

2019, Camp: Notes on Fashion

Credit: Getty Images

Zendaya in Tommy Hilfiger.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

16 of 110

2019, Camp: Notes on Fashion

Credit: Getty Images

Kim Kardashian in Mugler.

17 of 110

2019, Camp: Notes on Fashion

Credit: Getty Images

Hailey Bieber in  Alexander Wang.

18 of 110

2018, Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination

Credit: Getty Images

Rihanna in John Galliano.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

19 of 110

2018, Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination

Credit: Getty Images

Zenday in Versace.

20 of 110

2018, Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination

Credit: Getty Images

Amal Clooney in Richard Quinn.

21 of 110

2018, Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination

Credit: Getty Images

Cara Delevingne in Christian Dior Couture.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

22 of 110

2018, Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination

Credit: Getty Images

Blake Lively in Versace.

23 of 110

2018, Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination

Credit: Getty Images

Cardi B in Moschino.

24 of 110

2018, Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination

Credit: Getty Images

Solange in Iris van Herpen.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

25 of 110

2018, Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination

Credit: Getty Images

Madonna in Jean Paul Gaultier.

26 of 110

2018, Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination

Credit: Getty Images

Katy Perry in Versace.

27 of 110

2017, Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garçons: Art of the In-Between

Credit: Getty Images

Rihanna in Comme des Garçons.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

28 of 110

2017, Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garçons: Art of the In-Between

Credit: Getty Images

Priyanka Chopra in Ralph Lauren.

29 of 110

2017, Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garçons: Art of the In-Between

Credit: Getty Images

Zendaya in Dolce & Gabbana.

30 of 110

2017, Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garçons: Art of the In-Between

Credit: Getty Images

Kendall Jenner in La Perla.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

31 of 110

2017, Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garçons: Art of the In-Between

Credit: Getty Images

Lily Aldridge in a Ralph Lauren dress and Balenciaga boots.

32 of 110

2017, Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garçons: Art of the In-Between

Credit: Getty Images

Cara Delevingne in Chanel.

33 of 110

2016, Manus x Machina: Fashion In An Age Of Technology

Credit: Getty Images

Lady Gaga in Versace.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

34 of 110

2016, Manus x Machina: Fashion In An Age Of Technology

Credit: Getty Images

Alicia Vikander in Louis Vuitton.

35 of 110

2016, Manus x Machina: Fashion In An Age Of Technology

Credit: Getty Images

Claire Danes in Zac Posen.

36 of 110

2016, Manus x Machina: Fashion In An Age Of Technology

Credit: Getty Images

Lupita Nyong'o in Calvin Klein.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

37 of 110

2016, Manus x Machina: Fashion In An Age Of Technology

Credit: Getty Images

Taylor Swift in Louis Vuitton.

38 of 110

2016, Manus x Machina: Fashion In An Age Of Technology

Credit: Getty Images

Solange in David LaPort.

39 of 110

2016, Manus x Machina: Fashion In An Age Of Technology

Credit: Getty Images

Beyoncé in Givenchy.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

40 of 110

2015, China: Through the Looking Glass

Credit: Getty Images

Amal Clooney in John Galliano.

41 of 110

2015, China: Through the Looking Glass

Credit: Getty Images

Kim Kardashian in Roberto Cavalli.

42 of 110

2015, China: Through the Looking Glass

Credit: Getty Images

Miley Cyrus in Alexander Wang.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

43 of 110

2015, China: Through the Looking Glass

Credit: Getty Images

Solange in Giles.

44 of 110

2015, China: Through the Looking Glass

Credit: Getty Images

Rihanna in Guo Pei.

45 of 110

2015, China: Through the Looking Glass

Credit: Getty Images

Jennifer Lopez in Versace.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

46 of 110

2015, China: Through the Looking Glass

Credit: Getty Images

Anne Hathaway in Ralph Lauren.

47 of 110

2015, China: Through the Looking Glass

Credit: Getty Images

Beyoncé in Givenchy.

48 of 110

2014, Charles James: Beyond Fashion

Credit: Getty Images

Janelle Monae In Tadashi Shoji.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

49 of 110

2014, Charles James: Beyond Fashion

Credit: Getty Images

Sarah Jessica Parker in Oscar de la Renta.

50 of 110

2014, Charles James: Beyond Fashion

Credit: Getty Images

Emma Stone In Thakoon.

51 of 110

2014, Charles James: Beyond Fashion

Credit: Getty Images

Katie Holmes in Marchesa.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

52 of 110

2014, Charles James: Beyond Fashion

Credit: Getty Images

Taylor Swift in Oscar de la Renta.

53 of 110

2014, Charles James: Beyond Fashion

Credit: Getty Images

Blake Lively in Gucci.

54 of 110

2014, Charles James: Beyond Fashion

Credit: Getty Images

Emmy Rossum in Carolina Herrera.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

55 of 110

2013, PUNK: Chaos To Couture

Credit: Getty Images

Miley Cyrus in Marc Jacobs.

56 of 110

2013, PUNK: Chaos To Couture

Credit: Getty Images

Ashley Olsen in Dior Couture.

57 of 110

2013, PUNK: Chaos To Couture

Credit: Getty Images

Kerry Washington in Vera Wang.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

58 of 110

2013, PUNK: Chaos To Couture

Credit: Getty Images

Cara Delevigne in Burberry.

59 of 110

2013, PUNK: Chaos To Couture

Credit: Getty Images

Sienna Miller in Burberry.

60 of 110

2013, PUNK: Chaos To Couture

Credit: Getty Images

Madonna in Givenchy.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

61 of 110

2013, PUNK: Chaos To Couture

Credit: Getty Images

Beyoncé in Givenchy.

62 of 110

2013, PUNK: Chaos To Couture

Credit: Getty Images

Rooney Mara in Givenchy.

63 of 110

2012, Schiaparelli and Prada: Impossible Conversations

Credit: Getty Images

 Cameron Diaz in Stella McCartney.