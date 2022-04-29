The Best Met Gala Looks of All Time

Did you know the Met Gala has been around since 1973? Sure, the outfits seem bigger and bolder now, and the event's name has been altered ever-so-slightly (it used to be the Costume Institute Gala and also the Costume Institute Benefit), but the goal has remained the same: to raise money for the Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute, and also mark the opening of its latest exhibit. Each year, celebrities are invited alongside designers and asked to dress for the exhibit's theme. Unsurprisingly, those creative dress codes have led to many memorable fashion moments, so choosing the best Met Gala looks ever — ever! — isn't an easy task.

And yet...

InStyle decided to comb through the archives and pick out the gowns, suits, skirts, and more we feel can't be — and haven't been! — forgotten. From the whimsical to the wild, the voluminous to the va-va-voom, check out the best Met Gala looks in history, ahead.

RELATED: What Is 'Gilded Glamour' Anyway? 6 Stylists Reveal Their Interpretations of 2022's Met Gala Theme