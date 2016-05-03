The Best Beauty Moments from the 2016 Met Gala

What the Oscars are to acting, the Met Gala is to fashion. Every year on the first Monday of May, fashion’s biggest stars gather for the annual fundraising event for the Metropolitan Museum of Art’s Costume Institute in New York. Considering this year’s theme Manus x Machina: Fashion in an age of Technology, is all about technology’s role in influencing and producing fashion, the beauty looks that accompanied celebrities’ red carpet couture outfits played into the theme and were equally as cutting-edge. Some looks included but not limited to gravity-defying hair and heavy-metal chromatic eye makeup. Scroll down to see the incredible beauty looks from all of the red carpet heavyweights at the Costume Institute’s annual event.

