We're Still Not Over the Best Beauty Looks From the 2021 Met Gala
The Met Gala may be fashion's biggest night, but the beauty looks were giving exactly what they were supposed to give.
From tennis star Naomi Osaka's structural hairstyle to Yara Shahidi's ode to Josephine Baker, Storm Reid's honey blonde pixie cut, and Frank Ocean's lime green buzzcut, the stars that graced the red carpet made us remember just how much we missed seeing the looks at the annual Met Gala.
Thankfully, we don't have to hold out any longer — and to make the most of it, we've rounded up the very best beauty looks of the night.
Naomi Osaka
Naomi Osaka was not joking around when it came to her monochromatic look at the 2021 Met Gala. The tennis star celebrated American fashion with an over-the-top red and rosy eye with a matching lip, crafted by makeup artist Jessica Smalls using Charlotte Tilbury and Glossier products, including Generation G Lipstick in Zip on the eyes as an eyeshadow. For hair, Osaka took things to the next level with a bowtie-inspired braided updo created by Marty Harper using Dyson tools and NatureLab. Tokyo Perfect Smooth Hair Oil for extra shine. He finished off by adorning the 'do with red jewels.
Iman
Forever supermodel Iman was a literal ray of sunshine on the red carpet. The fashion industry queen and business woman paired her golden look with a smoky eye, glowing cheeks, and a nude lip. For hair, she kept things simple with a soft beach wave that was pushed behind her shoulders.
Lil' Nas X
Gen Z king Lil' Nas X looked stunning on the red carpet. Much like supermodel Iman, the young star's makeup artist Grace Pae added golden decals around his eyes and made sure he had flawless skin by using the SolaWave Wand along with VERSED's DEW POINT Moisturizing Gel-Cream for skincare, and makeup products from Danessa Myricks Beauty before he hit the red carpet.
Storm Reid
Storm Reid's honey blonde pixie cut, crafted by hairstylist Greg Gilmore, paired perfectly with her subtle yet ultra glam pearl-adorned eyes. The actor finished off the look with a glossy nude lip. All makeup was done by Paul Blanch using Maybelline products.
Grimes
If you were waiting for an out-of-this-world look, leave it to none other than Grimes. Naturally, the star went with her go-to makeup artist Natasha Severino who used Pat McGrath products to create an elaborate cat eye. The artist also added pearls over Grimes' eyebrows for a little bit of extra oomph. Celebrity hair stylist Owen Gould worked with Better Natured products, like Liqui-Creme Hair Color in 3V Dark Plum and Color Correcting Cream in Purple, to take the intergalactic look to the next level.
Yara Shahidi
Makeup artist Emily Cheng prepped the actress' skin with Pause's Fascia Stimulating Tool, which she says makes a world of difference. "A basic, quick massage will stimulate blood-flow and boost radiance — and massaging outward and down, toward the jawline, reduces swelling and stimulates lymphatic drainage," she shared. For an event like the Met Gala, this tool makes all the difference!" Next, she used Dior products to create a sultry, Old Hollywood glam finish to pay homage to the great Josephine Baker. As for hair, Shahidi went with loose curls to play into the vibe.
Amanda Gorman
Would you really expect American poet Amanda Gorman to look anything less than ethereal? Her dazzling makeup created by Joanna Simkin using Estée Lauder products paired perfectly with her custom Vera Wang gown.
Frank Ocean
Say what you want about Frank Ocean's robot baby at the 2021 Met Gala, but at least his lime green hair paired perfectly with his date.
Gigi Hadid
As per usual, Gigi Hadid did not disappoint when it came to beauty. Much like others who were walking the red carpet at the 2021 Met Gala, Hadid stepped into Old Hollywood glam with an elaborate red ponytail and a sultry cat eye. Her makeup artist Erin Parsons used Maybelline's new Instant Perfector 4-in-1 Matte Makeup as the base for the star's look.
Lupita Nyong'o
When it comes to Lupita Nyong'o, makeup artist Nick Barose does not play around. He used Lancôme's Hypnôse 5-Color Eyeshadow Palette to match the star's eyes to her denim gown — a perfect ode to American fashion. For hair, Vernon François crafted a gorgeous, gravity-defying, structural afro using Dyson tools that once again proves coily hair can literally do anything.
Megan Fox
Keeping things simple and sexy, Megan Fox worked with makeup artist Ash K Holm who used BYBI skincare products to prep her skin, followed by BUXOM Cosmetics for a pop of color on her lips, and KISS lashes to take her eyes to the next level. Hairstylist Andrew Fitzsimons used Living Proof's Flex Hairspray to keep the actress' slick pony in place.
Symone
Dressed in gold from head to toe, the Symone looked like a Jill Scott song come to life on the Met Gala red carpet. The RuPaul's Drag Race winner's platinum wig was styled by her Drag Race sister and fellow House of Avalon member Gigi Goode using ghd hot tools.
Billie Eilish
The singer maybe have been giving Marilyn Monroe in her Oscar de la Renta gown, but her beauty look was inspired by her favorite childhood Barbie. Makeup artist Rob Rumsey used Charlotte Tilbury products to create Eilish's glamorous cat eye, while the star channeled Old Hollywood with her voluminous bob.
Lily Aldridge
Lily Aldridge brought effortless American glamour to the red carpet with her neutral makeup, wine-stained lips by Pati Dubroff using Chanel and Noble Panacea products, and soft, brushed-out waves by celebrity hairstylist Bryce Scarlett. After creating the models waves with a curling iron in two-inch sections, he used Moroccanoil's Dry Texture Spray for added volume and texture, along with the shine-boosting Luminous Hairspray Strong for hold.
Saweetie
Nudes with reds, silvers, browns, and strong lashes were on makeup artist Stephanie Nimoh's vision board for MAC ambassador Saweetie's Met Gala makeup look. She used the brand's Art Library: Flame-Boyant palette and Pro Longwear Paint Pot in Contemplative State to create the rapper's crimson eye makeup. The crystals in her slicked-back bob perfectly complimented her red sparkly gown.
Jennifer Lopez
Jennifer Lopez said "yee haw" with her western-inspired Gel Mala look. Hairstylist Lorenzo Martin added inches to the star's windswept ponytail using Great Lengths Hair Extensions and ghd hot tools, while makeup artist Scott Barnes rounded out the look with warm, desert-toned makeup, with skin prep from JLo Beauty, of course.
Kristen Stewart
"The definition of this iconic style was the reminder of strength and determination," says Stewart's hairstylist Adir Abergel of the star's look. "Rosie the Riveter was a reference in my mind as well as the impact and symbol of women's independence." He used Virtue Labs products to create the rockabilly-inspired ponytail, including Healing Oil to protect against heat damage and boost shine.
Jillian Dempsey drove the inspiration home with Stewart's makeup look consisting of chiseled cheeks and radiant lips. The exact shade the actress wore? A combo of Chanel Le Crayon Lèvres in Rose Naturel and Rouge Coco Gloss in Noce Moscata.
Camila Cabello
Disco's not dead — at least it wasn't on the Meta Gala red carpet, thanks to Cabello's '70s-inspired beauty look. Makeup artist Patrick Ta played up the purple shade of the singer's dress with a monochromatic violet eye using L'Oréal Paris' Infallible Paints Metallic in Violet Luster. To make the singer's hair Studio 54-ready, stylist Dimitris Giannetos added Hidden Crown hair extensions and curled her hair using ghd's Soft Curve Classic Curl Iron in different directions. He Spritzed L'Oréal's Elnett Satin Hairspray all over to lock the style in place.
Emma Chamberlain
"Emma is expressive, bold, confident, loud, and nothing encompasses that more than a bold eye with a pop of neon," says the star's makeup artist Kelsey Deenihan. She used various Byredo Colour Sticks and 5 Colours Palettes to create the look. With the focus on the eyes, hairstylist Laura Polko went with a simple, chic flipped-out bob using T3 Curl ID and set it with Aquage Dry Texture Finishing Spray.
Rihanna
RiRi showed up to the red carpet fashionably late, but as always, it was worth the wait. Case in point: her deep plum lip. Makeup artist Hector Espinal prepped her lips with Fenty Beauty Pro Kiss'r Lip-Loving Scrubstick so the Stunna Lip Paint Longwear Fluid Lip Color in Underdawg went on smooth and even. Underneath her black beanie, hairstylist Yusef added loose wet-look cornrows with waves to the star's hair using Dyson's Supersonic Dryer with the wide-tooth comb attachment and a mix of British M Hydrate Hair Butter and Annatto Hair Oil.
Gemma Chan
Makeup artist Daniel Martin looked to the first Chinese American actress, Anna Mae Wong, and 1920s makeup techniques when creating Chan's vibrant green eye makeup and plum-stained lips. After prepping the star's skin with Tatcha products for a hydrated, dewy base, he perfected her complexion and built the eye makeup using L'Oréal's Liquid Eyeshadow in Crown Gold as the base. As for hair, Chan went with blunt bangs and a gorgeous braided sculpted updo
Olivia Rodrigo
The singer low-key debuted a new Glossier product on the red carpet. Makeup artist Molly Greenwald used Monochrome, an upcoming eyeshadow trio as the base her the negative space cat eye. Hairstylist Clayton Hawkins kept things minimal and chic by twisting the star's hair up with Tangle Teezer's Ultimate Detangler, Dyson's Supersonic Dryer and completing the look with Oribe styling products.
Amandla Stenberg
Redken ambassador, Vernon François reimagined the durag by making one out of Stenberg's hair, rather than silk. He prepped her hair with the Mist Nourishing Water from his own line and Redken's One United. After braiding her hair, he sculpted the shape with his fingers and used Dyson's Supersonic Dryer with the Diffuser attachment, the Corrale flat iron, and Redken's High Hold Hairspray and Instant Finishing Spray. The star's spidery lashes were actually ones makeup artist Kali Kennedy made for Stenberg months ago, so she added coats of Byredo's Tears in Rain Mascara so they were extra graphic.
Megan Thee Stallion
The rapper's beauty look drew inspiration from Old Hollywood, incorporating shimmer and soft contouring. Makeup artist Lauren Elise Child reached for products from the star's Revlon collaboration, including the Revlon x Megan Thee Stallion Big Bad Palette during her glam session. For her hair, the rapper went with the decade's signature look: a deep side part and voluminous curls.
Kaia Gerber
The model turned to past Met Gala red carpets when getting ready for the 2021 event. Her strapless gown, curled bob, and soft, fluttery flashes are inspired by Bianca Jagger's '83 look. Makeup artist Nina Park used YSL's All Hours Foundation for a long-lasting base.
Laura Harrier
Hairstylist Jennifer Yepez gave Harrier a sleek and straight look to compliment her golden gown. She added Great Lengths hair extensions to her hair, then flat ironed all of the hair. For an extra glossy finish, she ran Hair Rituel by Sisley Paris' Precious Hair Oil through her mid-lengths to ends. Her makeup played off the dress, too, with a hint of gold shimmer and a neutral glossy lip.
Zoë Kravitz
While Kravitz's flawless complexion came courtesy of makeup artist Nina Park working her magic with YSL products, the actress prepped her skin ahead of the red carpet with a facial by Iván Pol (aka The Beauty Sandwich) using Dr. Barbara Sturm products. Hairstylist Nikki Nelms finished off the glamorous, but edgy look by creating a modern take on the high bun.