See the 2017 Met Gala After-Party Looks

Victor Hugo/Patrick McMullan/Getty; Daniel Zuchnik/Getty; Splash News
Faith Cummings
May 02, 2017 @ 10:30 am

After the show is the after-party! And you know the Met Gala has one of the best around. The carpet was all about showstopping ensembles that literally put the fun in fashion, while the getups for the post-event celebration were more wearable for the likes of us who love to go all out on weekend nights. And who didn't want to see how Chrissy Teigen and John Legend coordinated? Or what Rihanna wore next after her crowd-wowing Comme des Garçons dress?

After her jaw-dropping red carpet appearance, we knew Rihanna would bring the heat at the after-party. She loves a furry slipper and boudoir-inspired look, thus she combined the two in a pajama-esque dress—gone luxurious with double snakeskin belts. We loved her BFF Melissa's shimmering ensemble as well.

1 Oak litttt

A post shared by @mdollas11 on

Meanwhile, Jennifer Lopez, who was quite covered up for the main event, shed her floor-length hemline for the post-gala celebration in an embellished mini dress and luxurious fur. She pulled her hair up into a sleek topknot and threw on her signature hoops: the better to dance the night away in we figure.

As for John Legend kept on his chic tux, while Chrissy Teigen changed into a sultry Saint Laurent lace and mesh LBD. Easily one of the best dressed and best looking couples at any party.

VIDEO: See the 2017 Met Gala Looks

 

Here, the hottest after-party looks that made us want to grab some cocktails and our BFFs stat.

1 of 12 Splash News

Bella Hadid

at the Costume Institute gala after-party at 1 Oak.

Advertisement
2 of 12 Victor Hugo/Patrick McMullan via Getty

Jennifer Lopez

at the Costume Institute gala after-party at The Standard.

3 of 12 Victor Hugo/Patrick McMullan via Getty

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend

at the Costume Institute gala after-party at The Standard.

Advertisement
4 of 12 Daniel Zuchnik/Getty

Zendaya

at Katy Perry’s Boom Boom Afterparty at the Top of the Standard.

Advertisement
5 of 12 Daniel Zuchnik/Getty

Katy Perry

at Katy Perry’s Boom Boom Afterparty at the Top of the Standard.

Advertisement
6 of 12 Victor Hugo/Patrick McMullan via Getty

Emily Ratajkowski

at Katy Perry’s Boom Boom Afterparty at the Top of the Standard.

Advertisement
7 of 12 Daniel Zuchnik/Getty

Adriana Lima

at Katy Perry’s Boom Boom Afterparty at the Top of the Standard.

Advertisement
8 of 12 Pressphotodirect/Bauer-Griffin/Getty

Kendall Jenner

Advertisement
9 of 12 Presley Ann/Getty

Lily Aldridge

at the Costume Institute gala after-party at 1 Oak.

Advertisement
10 of 12 Roy Rochlin/Getty

Jessica Chastain

at the Costume Institute gala after-party at The Standard.

Advertisement
11 of 12 Roy Rochlin/Getty

Priyanka Chopra

at the Costume Institute gala after-party at The Standard.

Advertisement
12 of 12 Roy Rochlin/Getty

Kate Bosworth

at the Costume Institute gala after-party at The Standard.

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!