See the 2017 Met Gala After-Party Looks

After the show is the after-party! And you know the Met Gala has one of the best around. The carpet was all about showstopping ensembles that literally put the fun in fashion, while the getups for the post-event celebration were more wearable for the likes of us who love to go all out on weekend nights. And who didn't want to see how Chrissy Teigen and John Legend coordinated? Or what Rihanna wore next after her crowd-wowing Comme des Garçons dress?

After her jaw-dropping red carpet appearance, we knew Rihanna would bring the heat at the after-party. She loves a furry slipper and boudoir-inspired look, thus she combined the two in a pajama-esque dress—gone luxurious with double snakeskin belts. We loved her BFF Melissa's shimmering ensemble as well.

Meanwhile, Jennifer Lopez, who was quite covered up for the main event, shed her floor-length hemline for the post-gala celebration in an embellished mini dress and luxurious fur. She pulled her hair up into a sleek topknot and threw on her signature hoops: the better to dance the night away in we figure.

As for John Legend kept on his chic tux, while Chrissy Teigen changed into a sultry Saint Laurent lace and mesh LBD. Easily one of the best dressed and best looking couples at any party.

Here, the hottest after-party looks that made us want to grab some cocktails and our BFFs stat.