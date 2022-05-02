See All the Amazing Arrivals at the 2022 Met Gala

After last year's September Met Gala interlude, the annual event is back in full swing, returning to its usual first Monday in May slot on the calendar. Of course, it's an opportunity for guests to showcase some of the most breathtaking and show-stopping dresses fresh off the Fashion Week runways, as well as custom designs created exclusively for them. This year's theme, In America: An Anthology of Fashion, is a continuation of last year's In America: a Lexicon of Fashion — though anyone who remembers Kim Kardashian's fully covered-up Spandex look will know that stylists and celebrities arrive in their own unique interpretation of the night's dress code.