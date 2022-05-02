See All the Amazing Arrivals at the 2022 Met Gala
After last year's September Met Gala interlude, the annual event is back in full swing, returning to its usual first Monday in May slot on the calendar. Of course, it's an opportunity for guests to showcase some of the most breathtaking and show-stopping dresses fresh off the Fashion Week runways, as well as custom designs created exclusively for them. This year's theme, In America: An Anthology of Fashion, is a continuation of last year's In America: a Lexicon of Fashion — though anyone who remembers Kim Kardashian's fully covered-up Spandex look will know that stylists and celebrities arrive in their own unique interpretation of the night's dress code.
For 2022's white-tie, Gilded Age directive, Vogue's Anna Wintour instructed Met Gala guests to embrace a more refined and formal take on gilt glamour, and it's up to co-chairs Regina King, Blake Lively, Ryan Reynolds, and Lin-Manuel Miranda to set the tone, along with honorary co-chairs Tom Ford and Adam Mosseri. With top billing like that — Lively's been known to coordinate her couture with the carpet, after all — fashion's biggest night of the year is the one time going over-the-top is encouraged and embraced.
See what your favorite celebrities, models, and designers wore to this year's Met Gala
Vanessa Hudgens
As one of this year's broadcast co-hosts, Vanessa Hudgens arrived early in a showstopping, completely sheer black gown by Moschino.
La La Anthony
La La Anthony arrived at the storied Met Steps wearing a scarlet gown with cutouts and a high slit from LaQuan Smith. She topped the look with a derby-ready fascinator.
Emma Chamberlain
For her second appearance at the Met, Emma Chamberlain wore a Louis Vuitton crop top and long, white skirt. The skirt included a long train and she added both a shimmering choker and a headpiece.
Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds
Co-chairs Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds adhered to the Gilded Glamour theme with classic silhouettes and over-the-top opulence. Reynolds wore a classic tuxedo with a white vest and watch chain while Lively wore long gloves and an intricately beaded Atelier Versace dress that had a long, iridescent train.
Ryan Reynolds
Ryan Reynolds's velvet tuxedo included details like a white boutonniere and pocket square.
Blake Lively
Lively's dress transformed as she walked the stairs. The quick outfit change, which included her opera-length gloves, was reminiscent of Lady Gaga's performance art at the camp-themed Met Gala back in 2019. She explained that the dress was a tribute to NYC landmarks, such as the Statue of Liberty and the Empire State Building.
Tommy Dorfman
Tommy Dorfman's green latex Christopher Kane gown blended the night's theme with one of 2022's biggest trends (just ask Kim Kardashian). Dorfman added a box clutch and the night's must-have accessory: opera gloves. Jewels from Fred Leighton finished everything off.
Kacey Musgraves
Country star Kacey Musgraves paid tribute to Priscilla Presley (who also attended) with a feathered fan and embellished gown by Prada. She accessorized with diamonds from De Beers Jewellers.
Kaia Gerber
Kaia Geber embodied the Gilded Age of NYC with an ultra-embellished drop-waist gown with side cutouts by Alexander McQueen. She also added heaps of extensions to her signature short bob for a lush, long wavy hairstyle. Her jewelry was from Kwiat.
Camila Mendes
Riverdale star Camila Mendes embodied the gilt dress code in a fringed, sequined dress from Ami by Alexandre Mattiussi with a cutout and dainty halter neckline. Her jewelry was from Fred Leighton
Maude Apatow
Miu Miu may be trending because of its viral miniskirt, but Maude Apatow arrived at the met in a sheer gown with an off-the-shoulder sweetheart bodice.
Shawn Mendes
After shedding a coat, Shawn Mendes showed off a sleek, tailored jacket and turtleneck by Tommy Hilfiger.
Venus Williams
Venus Williams attended the gala as a guest of Chloé and Gabriela Hearst. She wore a longline blazer and carried a feathered clutch.
Amy Schumer
During her red carpet interview, Amy Schumer said that Gabriela Hearst invited her this year with Chloé. Schumer added sunglasses to her asymmetric-hem gown.
Chloe Kim
Chloe Kim wore a spectacular feathered gown by Giambattista Valli. A delicate bow — one of Valli's house signatures — featured on the strapless bodice.
Janelle Monáe
Singer and actress Janell Monáe wore Ralph Lauren to the 2022 Met Gala. She has worn the storied American designer to the event before, though she embodied this year's theme with a long shimmering silhouette that ended in a short train. Her jewelry was by Nikos Koulis.
Anderson Paak
Wearing head-to-toe Gucci, Anderson Paak said that he's more accustomed to head-to-toe Burlington Coat Factory when he spoke to Vanessa Hudgens and Hamish Bowles on the red carpet.
Mindy Kaling
Mindy Kaling's Prabal Gurung gown included floral shoulder embellishment and a deep-V neckline. She finished her look with jewelry from De Beers.
Quannah Chasinghorse
Reuters reported that model Quannah Chasinghorse's jewelry was "handmade using earth elements that her people used back in the day, such as porcupine quills and moose hide."
Aurora James
Last year, the Brother Vellies designer created a custom look for Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez. This year, James's fashion choices weren't so statement-making. She added jewelry from Ana Khouri to finish off her look.
Camila Cabello
Camila Cabello's Prabal Gurung gown laced up the front and down her abdomen before ending in a long white train.
Michelle Yeoh
Yeoh's Prabal Gurung gown had a long green cape and she added a bold diamond necklace to the look.
Ashley Park
Emily in Paris's Ashley Park arrived in a hot pink corseted gown with a feathered skirt by Prabal Gurung.
Sebastian Stan
Sebastian Stan matched his rose-colored glasses to his hot-pink Valentino outfit. Everything down to his sneakers were in the brand's eye-searing pink.
Cynthia Erivo
Cynthia Erivo carried classic Louis Vuitton monogram with her white dress. She added a turban to the look, which also featured a drop waist and fluttery white train.
Emma Stone
Emma Stone, another face of Louis Vuitton, wore a short white dress to the Gala that had a feather trim and sheer straps.
Chloë Grace Moretz
Chloë Grace Moretz, a face of Louis Vuitton, wore the French brand to the Met Gala. Her look, which came from Spring 2018, combined a tailored jacket and cropped pants.
Riz Ahmed
Ahmed said that his outfit (by 4SDESIGNS) was a workwear homage to the working class that kept the lights on during the Gilded Age.
Gemma Chan
Gemma Chan wore fresh-off-the runway Louis Vuitton to the 2022 Met Gala. Her intricate dress featured a wide, pannier skirt and heavy beading.
Julianne Moore
Julianne Moore added the night's favorite accessory, white gloves, to her simple white column dress.
Phoebe Dynevor
The Bridgerton actress wore a sheer gown with delicate embellishment on the bodice.
Sarah Jessica Parker
SJP's Christopher John Rogers dress paid tribute to Mary Todd Lincoln. Parker pulled from a dress designed by Lincoln's seamstress as inspiration. Her jewelry was by Fred Leighton.
Laura Harrier
Laura Harrier collaborated with H&M and Victor Glemaud for her Gilded Age look. She finished her look with David Yurman jewels.
Glenn Close
Valentino's Pier Paolo Piccioli dressed Glenn Close in hot pink. Her long coat included floral embellishment.
Fredrik Robertsson
Many people mistook Fredrik Robertsson for Jared Leto, but the fashion fan took it in stride wearing Iris van Herpen.
Hillary Clinton
Hillary Clinton's Altuzarra gown featured words pulled from inspiring women embroidered inside.
Alicia Keys
Alicia Keys's Ralph Lauren cape showcased a blinged-out version of the NYC skyline.
Sophie Turner
Sophie Turner wore a long-sleeved, studded gown from Louis Vuitton.
Joe Jonas
Joe Jonas wore a Louis Vuitton jacket with a long, lace panel and black pants. Finishing touches included jewelry by Fred Leighton.
Rachel Brosnahan
Brosnahan's Altuzarra gown featured an ombré paillette pattern, with smaller circles on the bodice flowing into larger ones on her train.
Winnie Harlow
Harlow explained that her look, which was designed by Iris van Herpen, was a work of art, not just clothes. This was the second year that Harlow wore van Herpen to the Gala.
Phoebe Bridgers
Bridgers wore an ornate beaded gown by Jonathan Simkhai. Her usual dark red lip and blood-red nails were present and accounted for.
Claire Danes
Claire Danes added a mesh face mask to her buttery yellow Lanvin gown.
Billie Eilish
The singer explained that her Gucci gown was created from deadstock materials leftover from other garments. She emphasized that it was an effort to reduce waste and that her second time at the Met Gala was more about having fun than showing off. Her jewelry was by Fred Leighton.
Daisy Edgar Jones
The Fresh actress wore a metallic Oscar de la Renta dress with sparkling fringe and matching shoes.
Nicola Coughlan
Lady Whistledown would have nothing bad to say about Nichola Coughlan's Richard Quinn gown, which featured a long, dramatic cape and feather details.
Regé-Jean Page
The Duke of Hastings's jacket had subtle shimmering details and, no, he didn't steal the look from the Bridgerton costume department. He completed his look with jewelry by Graziela.
Kris Jenner
Kris Jenner wore a one-shoulder gown by Oscar de la Renta. Her look included white gloves and a crystal-embellished bag.
Jodie Turner-Smith
Jodie Turner-Smith said that her Gucci gown was inspired by Old Hollywood musicals. She told La La Anthony that she was excited to see what happens after the red carpet for her first time at the Met Gala.
Lenny Kravitz
Lenny Kravitz combined a corset and airy cape for his appearance at the 2022 Met Gala.
Normani
Normani said that she and designer Christian Siriano collaborated on her look and that she pushed him to create something that would blend her personality with the Met Gala theme. The result? A bra top and long skirt.
Jessie Buckley
Schiaparelli designed this look for Jessie Buckley, which includes the house's signature surrealist details.
Chloe Bailey
Chloe Bailey chose an allover sequined dress by Area for the 2022 Met Gala. The sculptural details of the gown were complemented by an architectural choker necklace.
KiKi Layne
The Rescue Rangers star wore a pink floral Prabal Gurung gown to the Gala.
MJ Rodriguez
MJ Rodriguez arrived with the entire Moschino crew wearing a hooded gown that faded from silver to gold. She also added jewelry from Fred Leighton.
Dakota Johnson
Dakota Johnson wore a velvet robe over a sheer lacy jumpsuit with beaded embellishment.
Hailey Bieber
Hailey Bieber's Saint Laurent gown was an homage to a vintage YSL look that was originally worn by Jerry Hall.
Gigi Hadid
Once a Versace girl, always a Versace girl. Gigi wore a long puffer coat over a corset to the 2022 Met Gala.
Naomi Campbell
Naomi Campbell's Burberry dress featured the brand's knight logo.
Miranda Kerr
Miranda Kerr's gown featured a strapless bodice and full princess skirt.
Jessica Chastain
Jessica Chastain's turban coordinated with her sequined Gucci gown.
Awkwafina
For her Met Gala appearance, Awkwafina wore a Gucci creation that faded from soft peach to a deep, bright red.
Simone Ashley
The Bridgerton breakout star wore a bra top by Moschino with a long black skirt. She completed the look with a diamond choker, drop earrings, and a matching crown ring, all from De Beers Jewellers.
Maisie Williams
Maisie Williams's Thom Browne look walked the runway just last week. Her shoes were fashioned to look like building blocks.
Kylie Jenner
Kylie Jenner wore a wedding dress-baseball cap mashup by Off-White.
Cardi B
Cardi wore a dress by Versace that she said embodied both the theme of Gilded Glamour and femininity, she explained.
Khloé Kardashian
Khloé Kardashian told La La Anthony that her Moschino look came together in just 10 days.
Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian
Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker both wore Thom Browne to the 2022 Met Gala. Barker wore a skirt over pants and Kardashian described her outfit as a deconstructed suit.
Kendall Jenner
Kendall Jenner wore a sheer top with a voluminous, ruffled skirt, all by Prada. She finished her look with Lorraine Schwartz jewelry.
Bella Hadid
Bella Hadid explained that her dress was a collaboration with Burberry designer (and friend) Ricardo Tisci. Earrings from Dorsey added sparkle to her look.
Katy Perry
Perry said that she was sewn into her Oscar de la Renta gown at the last minute and that the look was a bit different from her past Met Gala ensembles, which included a hamburger costume and a light-up chandelier.
Emily Ratajkowski
The model and author wore a Versace dress from 1992. The intricate (and heavy!) design was complemented by jewels from REZA.
Gabrielle Union
Gabrielle Union's Versace gown was an homage to Diahann Carroll.
Kerry Washington
Washington's sheer, corseted gown was by an unexpected name: Tory Burch.
Sydney Sweeney
Sydney Sweeney's long Tory Burch gown transformed into a mini when she reached the top of the steps.
Nicki Minaj
Minaj wore a look from Burberry, but the baseball cap? That was a detail that she said she wanted. It's clear that designer Ricardo Tisci is a Barb, because he added it to her ensemble.
Kim Kardashian
Kim Kardashian went blonde again to channel Marilyn Monroe. Her gown was the actual dress that Monroe wore to sing "Happy Birthday" to President John F. Kennedy.
Olivia Rodrigo
Olivia Rodrigo arrived looking straight out of a fairytale in a purple glitzy Versace gown, long curls, and butterfly hair embellishments. The Gen-Z, pop-anthem hitmaker paired her woodsprite-esque ensemble with matching sheer opera gloves and diamond drop earrings, rings, and a dainty necklace, all from De Beers Jewellers.