See All the Amazing Arrivals at the 2022 Met Gala

Everyone who did — and didn't — adhere to the 'Gilded Glamour' dress code.
By Christopher Luu May 02, 2022 @ 6:04 pm
Credit: Getty Images

After last year's September Met Gala interlude, the annual event is back in full swing, returning to its usual first Monday in May slot on the calendar. Of course, it's an opportunity for guests to showcase some of the most breathtaking and show-stopping dresses fresh off the Fashion Week runways, as well as custom designs created exclusively for them. This year's theme, In America: An Anthology of Fashion, is a continuation of last year's In America: a Lexicon of Fashion — though anyone who remembers Kim Kardashian's fully covered-up Spandex look will know that stylists and celebrities arrive in their own unique interpretation of the night's dress code.

For 2022's white-tie, Gilded Age directive, Vogue's Anna Wintour instructed Met Gala guests to embrace a more refined and formal take on gilt glamour, and it's up to co-chairs Regina King, Blake Lively, Ryan Reynolds, and Lin-Manuel Miranda to set the tone, along with honorary co-chairs Tom Ford and Adam Mosseri. With top billing like that — Lively's been known to coordinate her couture with the carpet, after all — fashion's biggest night of the year is the one time going over-the-top is encouraged and embraced. 

See what your favorite celebrities, models, and designers wore to this year's Met Gala and whether or not they decided to break the dress code.

Credit: Getty Images

Vanessa Hudgens

As one of this year's broadcast co-hosts, Vanessa Hudgens arrived early in a showstopping, completely sheer black gown by Moschino. 

Credit: Getty Images

La La Anthony

La La Anthony arrived at the storied Met Steps wearing a scarlet gown with cutouts and a high slit from LaQuan Smith. She topped the look with a derby-ready fascinator.

Credit: Getty Images

Emma Chamberlain

For her second appearance at the Met, Emma Chamberlain wore a Louis Vuitton crop top and long, white skirt. The skirt included a long train and she added both a shimmering choker and a headpiece.

Credit: Getty Images

Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds

Co-chairs Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds adhered to the Gilded Glamour theme with classic silhouettes and over-the-top opulence. Reynolds wore a classic tuxedo with a white vest and watch chain while Lively wore long gloves and an intricately beaded Atelier Versace dress that had a long, iridescent train.

Credit: Getty Images

Ryan Reynolds

Ryan Reynolds's velvet tuxedo included details like a white boutonniere and pocket square.

Credit: Getty Images

Blake Lively

Lively's dress transformed as she walked the stairs. The quick outfit change, which included her opera-length gloves, was reminiscent of Lady Gaga's performance art at the camp-themed Met Gala back in 2019. She explained that the dress was a tribute to NYC landmarks, such as the Statue of Liberty and the Empire State Building.

Credit: Getty Images

Tommy Dorfman

Tommy Dorfman's green latex Christopher Kane gown blended the night's theme with one of 2022's biggest trends (just ask Kim Kardashian). Dorfman added a box clutch and the night's must-have accessory: opera gloves. Jewels from Fred Leighton finished everything off.

Credit: Getty Images

Kacey Musgraves

Country star Kacey Musgraves paid tribute to Priscilla Presley (who also attended) with a feathered fan and embellished gown by Prada. She accessorized with diamonds from De Beers Jewellers.

Credit: Getty Images

Kaia Gerber

Kaia Geber embodied the Gilded Age of NYC with an ultra-embellished drop-waist gown with side cutouts by Alexander McQueen. She also added heaps of extensions to her signature short bob for a lush, long wavy hairstyle. Her jewelry was from Kwiat.

Credit: Getty Images

Camila Mendes

Riverdale star Camila Mendes embodied the gilt dress code in a fringed, sequined dress from Ami by Alexandre Mattiussi with a cutout and dainty halter neckline. Her jewelry was from Fred Leighton

Credit: Getty Images

Joan Smalls

Credit: Getty Images

Maude Apatow

Miu Miu may be trending because of its viral miniskirt, but Maude Apatow arrived at the met in a sheer gown with an off-the-shoulder sweetheart bodice.

Credit: Getty Images

Shawn Mendes

After shedding a coat, Shawn Mendes showed off a sleek, tailored jacket and turtleneck by Tommy Hilfiger.

Credit: Getty Images

Venus Williams

Venus Williams attended the gala as a guest of Chloé and Gabriela Hearst. She wore a longline blazer and carried a feathered clutch.

Credit: Getty Images

Amy Schumer

During her red carpet interview, Amy Schumer said that Gabriela Hearst invited her this year with Chloé. Schumer added sunglasses to her asymmetric-hem gown.

Credit: Getty Images

Chloe Kim

Chloe Kim wore a spectacular feathered gown by Giambattista Valli. A delicate bow — one of Valli's house signatures — featured on the strapless bodice.

Credit: Getty Images

Janelle Monáe

Singer and actress Janell Monáe wore Ralph Lauren to the 2022 Met Gala. She has worn the storied American designer to the event before, though she embodied this year's theme with a long shimmering silhouette that ended in a short train. Her jewelry was by Nikos Koulis.

Credit: Getty Images

Anderson Paak

Wearing head-to-toe Gucci, Anderson Paak said that he's more accustomed to head-to-toe Burlington Coat Factory when he spoke to Vanessa Hudgens and Hamish Bowles on the red carpet.

Credit: Getty Images

Mindy Kaling

Mindy Kaling's Prabal Gurung gown included floral shoulder embellishment and a deep-V neckline. She finished her look with jewelry from De Beers.

Credit: Getty Images

Quannah Chasinghorse

Reuters reported that model Quannah Chasinghorse's jewelry was "handmade using earth elements that her people used back in the day, such as porcupine quills and moose hide."

Credit: Getty Images

Evan Mock

Gossip Girl's Evan Mock wore a corset suit by Head of State.

Credit: Getty Images

Aurora James

Last year, the Brother Vellies designer created a custom look for Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez. This year, James's fashion choices weren't so statement-making. She added jewelry from Ana Khouri to finish off her look.

Credit: Getty Images

Camila Cabello

Camila Cabello's Prabal Gurung gown laced up the front and down her abdomen before ending in a long white train.

Credit: Getty Images

Michelle Yeoh

Yeoh's Prabal Gurung gown had a long green cape and she added a bold diamond necklace to the look.

Credit: Getty Images

Ashley Park

Emily in Paris's Ashley Park arrived in a hot pink corseted gown with a feathered skirt by Prabal Gurung.

Credit: Getty Images

Sebastian Stan

Sebastian Stan matched his rose-colored glasses to his hot-pink Valentino outfit. Everything down to his sneakers were in the brand's eye-searing pink.

Credit: Getty Images

Cynthia Erivo

Cynthia Erivo carried classic Louis Vuitton monogram with her white dress. She added a turban to the look, which also featured a drop waist and fluttery white train.

Credit: Getty Images

Emma Stone

Emma Stone, another face of Louis Vuitton, wore a short white dress to the Gala that had a feather trim and sheer straps. 

Credit: Getty Images

Chloë Grace Moretz

Chloë Grace Moretz, a face of Louis Vuitton, wore the French brand to the Met Gala. Her look, which came from Spring 2018, combined a tailored jacket and cropped pants.

Credit: Getty Images

Riz Ahmed

Ahmed said that his outfit (by 4SDESIGNS) was a workwear homage to the working class that kept the lights on during the Gilded Age.

Credit: Getty Images

Gemma Chan

Gemma Chan wore fresh-off-the runway Louis Vuitton to the 2022 Met Gala. Her intricate dress featured a wide, pannier skirt and heavy beading.

Credit: Getty Images

Renee Elise Goldsberry

Credit: Getty Images

Julianne Moore

Julianne Moore added the night's favorite accessory, white gloves, to her simple white column dress.

Credit: Getty Images

Phoebe Dynevor

The Bridgerton actress wore a sheer gown with delicate embellishment on the bodice.

Credit: Getty Images

Sarah Jessica Parker

SJP's Christopher John Rogers dress paid tribute to Mary Todd Lincoln. Parker pulled from a dress designed by Lincoln's seamstress as inspiration. Her jewelry was by Fred Leighton.

Credit: Getty Images

Laura Harrier

Laura Harrier collaborated with H&M and Victor Glemaud for her Gilded Age look. She finished her look with David Yurman jewels.

Credit: Getty Images

Glenn Close

Valentino's Pier Paolo Piccioli dressed Glenn Close in hot pink. Her long coat included floral embellishment.

Credit: Getty Images

Fredrik Robertsson

Many people mistook Fredrik Robertsson for Jared Leto, but the fashion fan took it in stride wearing Iris van Herpen.

Credit: Getty Images

Hillary Clinton

Hillary Clinton's Altuzarra gown featured words pulled from inspiring women embroidered inside. 

Credit: Getty Images

Alicia Keys

Alicia Keys's Ralph Lauren cape showcased a blinged-out version of the NYC skyline.

Credit: Getty Images

Sophie Turner

Sophie Turner wore a long-sleeved, studded gown from Louis Vuitton.

Credit: Getty Images

Joe Jonas

Joe Jonas wore a Louis Vuitton jacket with a long, lace panel and black pants. Finishing touches included jewelry by Fred Leighton.

Credit: Getty Images

Rachel Brosnahan

Brosnahan's Altuzarra gown featured an ombré paillette pattern, with smaller circles on the bodice flowing into larger ones on her train.

Credit: Getty Images

Winnie Harlow

Harlow explained that her look, which was designed by Iris van Herpen, was a work of art, not just clothes. This was the second year that Harlow wore van Herpen to the Gala.

Credit: Getty Images

Phoebe Bridgers

Bridgers wore an ornate beaded gown by Jonathan Simkhai. Her usual dark red lip and blood-red nails were present and accounted for.

Credit: Getty Images

Carey Mulligan

Schiaparelli created Carey Mulligan's gilt gown.

Credit: Getty Images

Claire Danes

Claire Danes added a mesh face mask to her buttery yellow Lanvin gown.

Credit: Getty Images

Billie Eilish

The singer explained that her Gucci gown was created from deadstock materials leftover from other garments. She emphasized that it was an effort to reduce waste and that her second time at the Met Gala was more about having fun than showing off. Her jewelry was by Fred Leighton.

Credit: Getty Images

Daisy Edgar Jones

The Fresh actress wore a metallic Oscar de la Renta dress with sparkling fringe and matching shoes.

Credit: Getty Images

Nicola Coughlan

Lady Whistledown would have nothing bad to say about Nichola Coughlan's Richard Quinn gown, which featured a long, dramatic cape and feather details.

Credit: Getty Images

Regé-Jean Page

The Duke of Hastings's jacket had subtle shimmering details and, no, he didn't steal the look from the Bridgerton costume department. He completed his look with jewelry by Graziela.

Credit: Getty Images

Kris Jenner

Kris Jenner wore a one-shoulder gown by Oscar de la Renta. Her look included white gloves and a crystal-embellished bag.

Credit: Getty Images

Jodie Turner-Smith

Jodie Turner-Smith said that her Gucci gown was inspired by Old Hollywood musicals. She told La La Anthony that she was excited to see what happens after the red carpet for her first time at the Met Gala.

Credit: Getty Images

Lenny Kravitz

Lenny Kravitz combined a corset and airy cape for his appearance at the 2022 Met Gala.

Credit: Getty Images

Normani

Normani said that she and designer Christian Siriano collaborated on her look and that she pushed him to create something that would blend her personality with the Met Gala theme. The result? A bra top and long skirt.

Credit: Getty Images

Kate Moss

Kate Moss's off-the-shoulder dress was not a basic LBD.

Credit: Getty Images

Jessie Buckley

Schiaparelli designed this look for Jessie Buckley, which includes the house's signature surrealist details.

Credit: Getty Images

Chloe Bailey

Chloe Bailey chose an allover sequined dress by Area for the 2022 Met Gala. The sculptural details of the gown were complemented by an architectural choker necklace.

Credit: Getty Images

Irina Shayk

Shayk's all-leather look was by Burberry.

Credit: Getty Images

Ariana DeBose

The West Side Story actress was also part of the Moschino crew.

Credit: Getty Images

KiKi Layne

The Rescue Rangers star wore a pink floral Prabal Gurung gown to the Gala.

Credit: Getty Images

MJ Rodriguez

MJ Rodriguez arrived with the entire Moschino crew wearing a hooded gown that faded from silver to gold. She also added jewelry from Fred Leighton.

Credit: Getty Images

Dakota Johnson

Dakota Johnson wore a velvet robe over a sheer lacy jumpsuit with beaded embellishment.

Credit: Getty Images

Hailey Bieber

Hailey Bieber's Saint Laurent gown was an homage to a vintage YSL look that was originally worn by Jerry Hall.

Credit: Getty Images

Gigi Hadid

Once a Versace girl, always a Versace girl. Gigi wore a long puffer coat over a corset to the 2022 Met Gala.

Credit: Getty Images

Naomi Campbell

Naomi Campbell's Burberry dress featured the brand's knight logo.

Credit: Getty Images

Miranda Kerr

Miranda Kerr's gown featured a strapless bodice and full princess skirt.

Credit: Getty Images

Jessica Chastain

Jessica Chastain's turban coordinated with her sequined Gucci gown.

Credit: Getty Images

Awkwafina

For her Met Gala appearance, Awkwafina wore a Gucci creation that faded from soft peach to a deep, bright red.

Credit: Getty Images

Jacob Elordi

The Euphoria star wore a suit by Burberry.

Credit: Getty Images

Simone Ashley

The Bridgerton breakout star wore a bra top by Moschino with a long black skirt. She completed the look with a diamond choker, drop earrings, and a matching crown ring, all from De Beers Jewellers.

Credit: Getty Images

Maisie Williams

Maisie Williams's Thom Browne look walked the runway just last week. Her shoes were fashioned to look like building blocks.

Credit: Getty Images

Kylie Jenner

Kylie Jenner wore a wedding dress-baseball cap mashup by Off-White.

Credit: Getty Images

Cardi B

Cardi wore a dress by Versace that she said embodied both the theme of Gilded Glamour and femininity, she explained.

Credit: Getty Images

Khloé Kardashian

Khloé Kardashian told La La Anthony that her Moschino look came together in just 10 days. 

Credit: Getty Images

Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker both wore Thom Browne to the 2022 Met Gala. Barker wore a skirt over pants and Kardashian described her outfit as a deconstructed suit.

Credit: Getty Images

Kendall Jenner

Kendall Jenner wore a sheer top with a voluminous, ruffled skirt, all by Prada. She finished her look with Lorraine Schwartz jewelry.

Credit: Getty Images

Bella Hadid

Bella Hadid explained that her dress was a collaboration with Burberry designer (and friend) Ricardo Tisci. Earrings from Dorsey added sparkle to her look.

Credit: Getty Images

Katy Perry

Perry said that she was sewn into her Oscar de la Renta gown at the last minute and that the look was a bit different from her past Met Gala ensembles, which included a hamburger costume and a light-up chandelier. 

Credit: Getty Images

Emily Ratajkowski

The model and author wore a Versace dress from 1992. The intricate (and heavy!) design was complemented by jewels from REZA.

Gabrielle Union

Gabrielle Union's Versace gown was an homage to Diahann Carroll.

Credit: Getty Images

Kerry Washington

Washington's sheer, corseted gown was by an unexpected name: Tory Burch.

Credit: Getty Images

Sydney Sweeney

Sydney Sweeney's long Tory Burch gown transformed into a mini when she reached the top of the steps.

Credit: Getty Images

Gwen Stefani

Stefani's retina-searing neon gown was by Vera Wang. 

Lizzo

Lizzo accessorized her Thom Browne corset dress with a flute.

Credit: Getty Images

Nicki Minaj

Minaj wore a look from Burberry, but the baseball cap? That was a detail that she said she wanted. It's clear that designer Ricardo Tisci is a Barb, because he added it to her ensemble.

Credit: Getty Images

Kim Kardashian

Kim Kardashian went blonde again to channel Marilyn Monroe. Her gown was the actual dress that Monroe wore to sing "Happy Birthday" to President John F. Kennedy.

Credit: Getty Images

Olivia Rodrigo

Olivia Rodrigo arrived looking straight out of a fairytale in a purple glitzy Versace gown, long curls, and butterfly hair embellishments. The Gen-Z, pop-anthem hitmaker paired her woodsprite-esque ensemble with matching sheer opera gloves and diamond drop earrings, rings, and a dainty necklace, all from De Beers Jewellers.

