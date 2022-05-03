See All the Best Met Gala After-Party Looks
On the first Monday in May, stars gathered on the steps of the Metropolitan Museum of Art to celebrate the 2022 Met Gala, "In America: An Anthology of Fashion." Decked out in their best interpretations of "Gilded Glamour," from sleek suits to sheer dresses, actors, musicians, designers, and more posed on the carpet before making their way into the evening's main event, a benefit complete with a seated dinner.
Inside is where celebrities can relax a little, eat, take in performances, snap bathroom selfies, and view the Costume Institute's latest exhibit. But the real fun begins later on in the night. Following the prestigious event, many choose to hit up the after-parties, and for 2022, our favorites slipped into new, more party-appropriate ensembles before heading to Zero Bond or Cardi B's bash at The Standard.
Blake Lively, a 2022 Met Gala co-chair, traded her elaborate gown for the tiniest, red-hot minidress, while Kourtney Kardashian joined Travis Barker for more festivities, wearing a corseted micro-mini.
Here are all the best after-party looks from the 2022 Met Gala.
Related Items
Rosalía
Rosalía changed into a beaded, fringed Givenchy dress with thigh-high leather platform boots and a black satin tuxedo jacket.
Bella Hadid
Bella Hadid's after-party ensemble included beaded pasties, lace underwear, and a netted skirt.
Kacey Musgraves
Musgraves went checkerboard chic in a green and ivory three-piece ensemble with coordinating platform heels.
Evan Mock
Evan Mock swapped his corset suit for bedazzled pants and a black turtleneck with gloved hands.
Kendall Jenner
Kendall Jenner stuck to her sheer vibe with a black lace Miu Miu set that showed off her rose gold lingerie.
Megan Thee Stallion
Megan Thee Stallion swapped out her gold metal gown for a black leather minidress and matching jacket by Moschino. She accessorized with giant gold chain necklaces and a matching belt around her waist.
Hailey Bieber
Hailey Bieber opted for a bejeweled bra, leather hot pants, and a black tuxedo jacket. She paired the look, which was designed by Saint Laurent by Anthony Vaccarello, with strappy red heels and thin black sunglasses.
Olivia Rodrigo
Olivia Rodrigo stuck with Versace for her after-party outfit, which included a pink tweed, corseted minidress with side cutouts. Oh, and monster platform pumps, of course.
Cardi B
Cardi B changed into another show-stopping Versace gown. This time, she had gold embellished bra cups that matched the Grecian detailing down her bodice.
Normani
Normani danced the night away (captured by her friend, Chloe Bailey) wearing a black bra and matching skirt, with a puff-sleeved, cutout crop top layered over her look. The singer topped things off with black-and-gold lace-up, thigh-high boots.
Winnie Harlow
Winnie Harlow wore a black sheer minidress that included metallic silver detailing and star embellishments.