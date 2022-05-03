The stars slipped out of Gilded Glamour and into shorter, sexier outfits.

See All the Best Met Gala After-Party Looks

On the first Monday in May, stars gathered on the steps of the Metropolitan Museum of Art to celebrate the 2022 Met Gala, "In America: An Anthology of Fashion." Decked out in their best interpretations of "Gilded Glamour," from sleek suits to sheer dresses, actors, musicians, designers, and more posed on the carpet before making their way into the evening's main event, a benefit complete with a seated dinner.

Inside is where celebrities can relax a little, eat, take in performances, snap bathroom selfies, and view the Costume Institute's latest exhibit. But the real fun begins later on in the night. Following the prestigious event, many choose to hit up the after-parties, and for 2022, our favorites slipped into new, more party-appropriate ensembles before heading to Zero Bond or Cardi B's bash at The Standard.

Blake Lively, a 2022 Met Gala co-chair, traded her elaborate gown for the tiniest, red-hot minidress, while Kourtney Kardashian joined Travis Barker for more festivities, wearing a corseted micro-mini.

Here are all the best after-party looks from the 2022 Met Gala.