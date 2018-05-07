The Best Beauty Moments from the 2018 Met Gala

For designers and celebrities with a coveted invitation, the first Monday in May is one of the biggest nights of the year. It marks the annual Met Gala, a fundraising event for the Costume Institute at New York’s Metropolitan Museum of Art. Each year, stars debut their looks on the steps of the city's iconic art museum, all dressing to the exhibit's theme. Of course, this means that avant garde beauty looks are a given.

This year's theme is "Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination," which inspired a surge of angelic and celestial-inspired headpieces, crowns, and veils, along with makeup that referenced gothic, medieval, and religious art.

We compiled the most-talked-about beauty looks of the evening for you to check out below.