The Best Beauty Moments from the 2018 Met Gala

For designers and celebrities with a coveted invitation, the first Monday in May is one of the biggest nights of the year. It marks the annual Met Gala, a fundraising event for the Costume Institute at New York’s Metropolitan Museum of Art. Each year, stars debut their looks on the steps of the city's iconic art museum, all dressing to the exhibit's theme. Of course, this means that avant garde beauty looks are a given. 

This year's theme is "Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination," which inspired a surge of angelic and celestial-inspired headpieces, crowns, and veils, along with makeup that referenced gothic, medieval, and religious art. 

VIDEO: See All the High-Fashion Red Carpet Looks from the 2018 Met Gala

We compiled the most-talked-about beauty looks of the evening for you to check out below. 

1 of 26 Dia Dipasupil/WireImage

Amal Clooney

A deconstructed updo and candy-apple red lipstick complemented Amal Clooney’s floral Richard Quinn ensemble. The lipstick was actually a combination of Charlotte Tilbury's her Hollywood Lips Matte Liquid Lipstick in Screen Siren and Hollywood Lips Matte Liquid Lipstick in Walk of Fame ($34 each; nordstrom.com). 

2 of 26 Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Olivia Munn

Olivia Munn placed a netted headpiece over her long and lightly tousled brunette hair. To create the slight bends, celebrity hairstylist Chad Wood sprayed in Kenra Volume Spray 25 ($7; target.com). Her dark, vampy lipstick created a cool contrast with her gold dress. The exact product? Celebrity makeup artist Carly Fisher used a combo of BUXOM Cosmetics PlumpLine Lip Liner in Mystery ($17; sephora.com), BUXOM Cosmetics Big & Sexy Bold Gel Lipstick in Voodoo Spice ($22; sephora.com), and BUXOM Cosmetics Va-Va-Plump Shiny Liquid Lipstick in Stay The Night ($20; sephora.com).

3 of 26 Matt Winkelmeyer/MG18/Getty Images

Rita Ora

Rita Ora paired her halo-inspired elaborate black and gold headpiece with sleek, straight hair. To create her sparkly gold eyeshadow look, makeup artist Kathy Jeung for Pat McGrath Labs used all the bronze shades from the MTHRSHP Sublime Bronze Ambition Eyeshadow Palette ($55; sephora.com) and finished off her makeup with a hot pink matte lip.  

4 of 26 Getty Images (2)

Jasmine Sanders

Jasmine Sanders beauty look was all about the braid. She pulled her hair back in a low braid with intertwined red roses within the plait. 

5 of 26 David Fisher/REX/Shutterstock

Lily Collins

"When I heard the theme for the evening, I automatically leaned into the idea of the occult and the dark arts," said celebrity makeup artist Fiona Stiles. "Yes, there’s a lot of romanticism in religious art, but there’s also a heavy sprinkling of the gothic. It just felt like a fun angle to explore!” She created a dark, smoky eye by layering Lancôme Color Design Eyeshadow in Smokey Brown ($21; lancome-usa.com), and Volcano, and paired the bold eye with an equally bold lip, courtesy of Lancôme Le Metallique Lip Gloss in Purple Onyx ($22; sephora.com). To create the wet, shiny finish of Collins's braided updo, celebrity stylist Gregory Russell applied Marc Anthony True Professional Strictly Curls 7-in-1 Treatment Foam ($6; walmart.com) throughout her hairline and lengths of her hair. 

6 of 26 Frazer Harrison/FilmMagic

Bella Hadid

Glittery gold shadow and Diorshow On Stage Liner in #001 Matte White ($31; dior.com) was used to create a subtle cat-eye on Bella Hadid. Clear lip gloss finished off her minimal yet eye-catching beauty look. She accessorized her uniformed updo with a gold and black headpiece placed on either side of her head. Celebrity hairstylist Jen Atkin created the flyaway-free finish thanks to a combo of OUAI Matte Pomade ($24; sephora.com) and OUAI Rose Hair and Body Oil. 

7 of 26 Neilson Barnard/Getty Images

Kate Bosworth

Kate Bosworth secured her hair into a low chignon and placed a long, pearl-embellished veil about two inches from her hairline. For her makeup, celebrity makeup artist Beau Nelson created a soft, peachy blush look using a combination of Chantecaille Cheek Geléein in Happy ($44; nordstrom.com) and Chantecaille Philanthropy Cheek Shade in Laughter ($30; nordstrom.com).

8 of 26 Dia Dipasupil/WireImage

SZA

SZA attended the 2018 Met Gala wearing a celestial-inspired headpiece accented with gold stars, as well as coordinating and shimmering purple and gold eye makeup. To create her pretty shadow look, makeup artist Samuel Paul used a mixture of shades from Pat McGrath's Mothership ($125; sephora.com) palettes.

9 of 26 Karwai Tang/Karwai Tang/Getty Images

Ashley Graham

If you needed more proof that the angled cut is back, Ashley Graham made it known at the Met Gala. She styled her hair in a super straight collarbone-grazing lob that featured subtly longer hair in the front. Her chocolate brown eyeshadow mimicked the color of her gown. To create her luminous complexion, celebrity makeup artist Allan Avendano applied Revlon PhotoReady Airbrush Effect Makeup Foundation ($10; target.com) after setting her skin with primer. 

10 of 26 Dia Dipasupil/WireImage

Amanda Seyfried

Amanda Seyfried's angelic beauty look featured soft, loose waves accented with a gold crown. To ensure they stayed around the whole night, celebrity hairstylist Christian Wood sprayed each wave with Wella Professionals EIMI Stay Firm Hairspray ($18; ulta.com). The themed showed up once again in her gold haloed smoky eye. To frame her eyes, celebrity makeup artist Katey Denno defined and shaped her brow arches using Burt’s Bees Nourishing Brow Pencil in Blonde ($10; target.com). Soft, feminine pink blush and lipstick tied it all together. 

11 of 26 Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Diane Kruger

Diane Kruger accessorized her center-parted updo with an embellished headpiece. The diamond-encrusted netted veil was placed over her brown smoky eye makeup. 

12 of 26 Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Kerry Washington

"When I saw Kerry in her Ralph Lauren dress, I instantly thought she needed to have some big, heavenly hair," said celebrity hairstylist Takisha Sturdivant-Drew. "We went for it! I was inspired by the metallic look of the dress and the opening of the back. This is my version of Earthly bodies versus heavenly hair!" When her hair was still wet, Sturdivant-Drew said a ghd air Hairdryer ($199; sephora.com) and a ghd Air Diffuser were both used to expand the hair into a voluminous afro. Then, an elaborate gold hair pin was placed on the side of her curls. She kept her makeup in the same color family as her hair accessory and dress with gold sparkly shadow. She finished off the look by framing her eye makeup with lengthened, fluttery eyelashes. 

13 of 26 Dia Dipasupil/WireImage

Rihanna

Rihanna's Met Gala makeup look consisted of purple eyeshadow blended up to her brow bone, lots of body shimmer, and a glistening pink lip look. Of course Fenty's beloved foundation made the cut. Makeup artist Priscilla Ono applied the Pro Filt'r Soft Matte Longwear Foundation in 370 ($34; sephora.com) to create a soft matte complexion. She topped off her hairstyle with a diamond-encrusted papal tiara.

14 of 26 Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Lili Reinhart

When it came to makeup, the theme of the evening was shimmer. To prep her luminous complexion, celebrity makeup artist Adam Breuchaud applied H&M's Radiant Face Primer ($15; hm.com) before foundation. But Lili Reinhart took a different approach for her hairstyle. Celebrity hairstylist Bobby Eliot pulled Reinhart's hair into a textured knot and used Leonor Greyl Eclat Naturel Crème ($46; dermstore.com) to create definition within the updo. 

15 of 26 Neilson Barnard/Getty Images

Ariana Grande

A precise and sharp cat-eye and a large tulle bow made up Ariana Grande's gorgeous Met Gala beauty look.

16 of 26 Neilson Barnard/Getty Images

Gisele Bündchen

Gisele's signature beachy waves showed up at the 2018 Met Gala, along with ethereal gold eye makeup. "For the Met Gala, Gisele wanted to look like a golden goddess," said celebrity makeup artist Hung Vanngo. "The makeup was a sophisticated and sexy monochromatic interpretation of Gisele’s Versace gown that focused on gold shimmer from top to bottom." Her shadow? A yet-to-be-released gold shade and Marc Jacobs Beauty Highliner Glam Glitter Gel Eye Crayon Eyeliner ($25; sephora.com) in Glitterbug.

17 of 26 Frazer Harrison/FilmMagic

Hailey Baldwin

Hailey Baldwin accessorized her pink lob with a floral crown filled with purple and white blooms. To enhance her hair texture, celebrity hairstylist sprayed in OUAI's Texturizing Hairspray ($26; sephora.com) after adding in bends with a curling iron. For her makeup, she went with a rose gold eye and a soft pink lip. Her highlighter was courtesy of Laura Mercier Face Illuminator in Indiscretion and Seduction ($44; sephora.com).

18 of 26 Neilson Barnard/Getty Images

Rosie Huntington-Whiteley

"The inspiration for Rosie’s look came from the colored glass crafted into stained glass windows of Cathedrals," said celebrity makeup artist Kate Synnott. "I wanted to create the illusion of ethereal glass-like skin that complimented the traditional beauty of her Ralph Lauren gown." That called for a moisturizing and tightening sheer layer of Kate Somerville’s Tight’N Cryogenic Tightening Gel ($99; sephora.com). Her dewy skin was paired with a mauve matte lip and iridescent eyeshadow. Hairstylist Christian Wood spritzed her sleek and regal updo with Wella Profressionials EIMI Glam Mist ($20; ulta.com) for extra shine. 

19 of 26 Matt Winkelmeyer/MG18/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

Kendall Jenner

For the past few years, Kendall Jenner has been embracing her short hair with haircuts that rarely extend past her shoulders. For the Met Gala, the supermodel utilized extensions for a sleek low ponytail. Jenner's hairstylist Jen Atkin applied Ouai's Dry Texture Foam ($28; sephora.com) to her ends for a bit of added texture. A sultry smoky eye and clear lip gloss rounded out her look and put the emphasis on her hair. 

20 of 26 Frazer Harrison/FilmMagic

Jennifer Lopez

Jennifer Lopez showed up to the 2018 Met Gala in the most unexpected hairstyle—a sleek lob. The star's hairstylist Lorenzo Martin used Matrix's StyleLink Super Fixer Strong Hold hair Gel ($14; walmart.com) to slick the front pieces of her hair back behind her ears. Along with ditching her signature length for the evening, the celebrity rocked a bronzed beauty look with dramatic eyelashes. Her longtime makeup artist Scott Barnes used the Freedom System HD Sculpting Powder in Cocoa 1 from the star's Inglot Cosmetics Collection ($18; inglotusa.com) to achieve her signature glow. 

21 of 26 Neilson Barnard/Getty Images

Yara Shahidi

Yara Shahidi styled her hair with a netted black veil and a voluminous flower. Celebrity hairstylist Naivasha Johnson enhanced the actress' natural curls using John Frieda Frizz Ease Dream Curls Air Dry Waves Styling Foam ($13; walgreens.com). For her makeup, she swiped glittery gold eyeshadow over her lids. 

22 of 26 Matt Winkelmeyer/MG18/Getty Images

Selena Gomez

Selena Gomez's glittery eyeshadow and deconstructed, tousled updo stole the Met Gala show. Her makeup artist Hung Vanngo created her sparkly eye with Marc Jacobs Beauty  Highliner Glam Glitter Gel Eye Crayon Eyeliner in Glitz Alright and See-Quins Glam Glitter Eyeshadow in Gleam Girl, two new products that will launch this fall. 

23 of 26 Matt Winkelmeyer/MG18/Getty Images

Gigi Hadid

Gigi Hadid's hairstyle is bound to run Pinterest. Her blowout was accented with barrettes on either side and lots of volume at the crown. Flecks of silver glitter were delicately placed on her eyelids. 

24 of 26 Frazer Harrison/FilmMagic

Kim Kardashian

Kim Kardashian opted for a look that was drastically different than last year's Met Gala beauty moment. This year, she pulled her hair into a sleek and shiny high ponytail and went for a tight-lined eye using black eyeliner. Her hairstylist Chris Appleton prepped her hair with Color Wow's Dream Coat Anti-Humidity Hair Treatment ($28; colorwowhair.com) to keep it frizz-free and shiny. Makeup artist Mario Dedivanovic used the sold-out 10 Pan Eyeshadow Palette ($45; kkwbeauty.com) from his KKW Beauty collaboration for her dark eye makeup. 

25 of 26 Matt Winkelmeyer/MG18/Getty Images

Blake Lively

"Blake’s look tonight was inspired by Italian religious paintings," said celebrity makeup artist Kristofer Buckle. "We wanted to create a very structured look with strong bone contouring like the statues of Saints I’ve seen." To do this, he contoured with L’Oréal Paris True Match Lumi Bronze It Bronzer. A pretty pinky-peach eyeshadow and a rose-hued lip stained finished off her makeup look. Her hair was pulled into an effortless updo and accented with an ornate headpiece. Hairstylist Rod Ortega have Lively's updo a bit of texture using Rene Furterer Vegetal Texture Spray ($28; dermstore.com). 

26 of 26 John Shearer/Getty Images

Anne Hathaway 

"I was first inspired by Anne’s beautiful red Valentino dress," said celebrity hairstylist Adir Abergel. "The silhouette inspired me to pull from religious figures, futurism, and angelic references. I wanted to create something that felt minimal yet modern." To create lift and volume before pulling up her hair, Abergel applied Virtue Lifting Powder ($34; virtuelabs.com) all over the roots.

