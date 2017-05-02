The Best Beauty Moments from the 2017 Met Gala 

The Met Gala is fashion-world equivalent of the Oscars. Every year on the first Monday of May, fashion and Hollywood’s biggest stars gather for the annual fundraising event for the Costume Institute at New York’s Metropolitan Museum of Art.

Staying true to this year’s theme which celebrates Japanese designer Rei Kawakubo of Comme des Garçons, the stars’ beauty looks were just as avant garde as their outfits. Amongst the standouts were Rihanna’s color-block eyeshadow and lip and Cara Delevingne’s silver shaved head. Scroll down to see the best beauty looks from all of your favorite celebrities on the Met’s red carpet.

VIDEO: See the 2017 Met Gala Looks