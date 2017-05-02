The Best Beauty Moments from the 2017 Met Gala 

AP, Getty
Erin Lukas
May 02, 2017

The Met Gala is fashion-world equivalent of the Oscars. Every year on the first Monday of May, fashion and Hollywood’s biggest stars gather for the annual fundraising event for the Costume Institute at New York’s Metropolitan Museum of Art.

Staying true to this year’s theme which celebrates Japanese designer Rei Kawakubo of Comme des Garçons, the stars’ beauty looks were just as avant garde as their outfits. Amongst the standouts were Rihanna’s color-block eyeshadow and lip and Cara Delevingne’s silver shaved head. Scroll down to see the best beauty looks from all of your favorite celebrities on the Met’s red carpet.

VIDEO: See the 2017 Met Gala Looks

 

1 of 26 Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty

Cara Delevingne

Cara's futuristic vibe didn't stop at her metallic suit. The actress and model debuted her recently shaved head by coating it in silver paint and sequins. 

2 of 26 Charles Sykes/Invision/AP

Amy Schumer

Amy's makeup artist Andrea Tiller went for a fresh, sophisticated look. To get the actress's complexion radiant she prepped her skin with Benefit Cosmetics POREfessional Face Primer ($31; sephora.com) and used Benefit Cosmetics Hoola Cream-to-Powder Contour Stick ($28; sephora.com), Benefit Cosmetics Hoola Matte Bronzer ($29; sephora.com), and Benefit Cosmetics Hoola Bronzing & Contouring Brush ($24; sephora.com) for a sunkissed glow.

3 of 26 Karwai Tang/WireImage

Katy Perry 

Katy is no dark horse when it comes to making bold beauty statements on the red carpet. Underneath Katy's red veil you could catch a glimpse of the sparkling blue smoky eye and red lip created by makeup legend Pat McGrath using her Dark Star 006 Ultraviolet Blue ($130; sephora.com) and Lust 004 kits. 

4 of 26 Charles Sykes/Invision/AP

Allison Williams

“When I saw the silhouette of the dress and the contrast of the color - black and white; I was immediately inspired by a timeless look with eyeliner, a strong shaped brow, and red lip. But then, my client asked for some sparkle,” makeup artist Gianpaolo Ceciliato said of Allison's look. And the pro delivered. He applied a coat of Sisley Paris Phyto-Lip Twist in Tango ($50; net-a-porter.com) to the actress's lips and embellished the cat-eye he drew with Sisley Paris's Phyto-Kohl Perfect Pencil ($57; nordstrom.com) and Sisley Paris's So Intense Liquid Eyeliner ($70; nordstrom.com) with rhinestones. 

5 of 26 Neilson Barnard/Getty

Lily Aldridge

The Victoria's Secret model embraced the year's avant garde theme with a sheer fuchsia veil tied around the bottom of her face. As for her makeup, it was all about the brows. Lily's pro Quinn Murphy used Giorgio Armani Beauty's High-Precision Brow Pencil in #3 ($30; sephora.com) to fill in her brows and emphasize the arches, and Giorgio Armani Beauty's Eye & Brow Maestro in Obsidian Black #1 ($35; sephora.com) in painterly strokes for extra drama. 

6 of 26 Neilson Barnard/Getty

Lily-Rose Depp

Gabrielle Chanel was the inspiration behind the loose, tousled chignon Lily-Rose wore with her camellia-embellished fuchsia Chanel gown. Hairstylist Johnnie Sapong ran Leonor Greyl's Mousse au Lotus Volumatrice ($46; nordstrom.com) throughout the model's damp hair for extra volume and texture before working it with a curling iron and twisting it into the low updo. 

7 of 26 Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty

Kylie Jenner

The hair chameleon opted for a platinum blonde bob, which we're betting was made possible thanks to the magic of her wig collection. 

8 of 26 Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty

Jennifer Lopez

Fact: no one does red carpet glam like J.Lo. Makeup artist Scott Barnes paired her smoky eye and glossy lip with glowing skin. He prepped her complexion with L'Oreal Paris's Revitalift Bright Reveal Brightening Day Moisturizer SPF 30 ($18; target.com) and applied L'Oreal Paris's Infallible Pro-Glow Foundation ($12; target.com) with L'Oreal's Infallible Blend Artist Foundation Blender ($7; target.com) to achieve the dewy finish. 

9 of 26 Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty

Kendall Jenner

We don't know what's sexier: Kendall's crystallized naked dress or her wet-look undone waves. Celebrity hairstylist Jen Atkin used a combo Ouai Wave Spray ($26; sephora.com) and Bumble and bumble Gel ($26; sephora.com) on the model's damp hair and diffused it with Dyson's Supersonic Hair Dryer ($399; sephora.com). Extra texture and shine, the pro used a one-inch curling iron to add bend to her strands and ran Ouai's Hair Oil ($28; sephora.com) from roots to tips. 

10 of 26 John Shearer/Getty

Kim Kardashian

Kim wore her sleekest hairstyle yet on the Met Gala red carpet. To ensure her lob remained flyaway-free, her hairstylist Michael Silva applied Tony & Guy's Leave-In Conditioner ($13; target.com) on her wet hair. Silva told InStyle that this step was essential for the smooth style because the leave-in conditioner acts like a seal for the hair cuticle and fills in any cracks or crevices in the hair shaft. As for her signature nude lip? Her go-to makeup artist Mario Dedivanovic used Chanel's Rouge Allure Velvet Luminous Matte Lip Colour in Libre ($37; chanel.com). 

11 of 26 Karwai Tang/WireImage

Lily Collins

“I was inspired by Lily’s sculptural Giambattista Valli gown and this year’s theme to create a sharp and modern bob with short bangs," said Lily's hairstylist Gregory Russell. He used Suave Professionals Honey Infusion 10-in-1 Leave-In Conditioning Cream ($5; walmart.com) on her damp hair to keep the humidity from compromising the sleek finish. 

12 of 26 Charles Sykes/Invision/AP

Kerry Washington

Kerry's black bob payed homage to Comme des Garçons's Japanese designer Rei Kawakubo. The actress's hairstylist Takisha Sturdivant-Drew used clip-extensions and razor cut them to achieve the look. To get style extra smooth, the pro ran Remington's T|Studio Thermaluxe Iron ($30; target.com) in large sections throughout Kerry's hair.

13 of 26 Neilson Barnard/Getty

 Bella Hadid

There's no better palce than the Met red carpet to show off a dramatic new haircut. Celebrity hairstylist extraordinaire Jen Atkin used Paul Mitchell's Express Gold 1.5" Inch Curling Iron ($70; amazon.com) to bend the ends of the asymmetrical lob and ran Ouai's Hair Oil ($28; sephora.com) throughout for extra shine. 

14 of 26 John Shearer/Getty

Selena Gomez

We never thought we would ever use the words "pink eye" and "chic" together, but there's a first for everything. Makeup artist Hung Vanngo traced Selena's top lashline to the outer third of her lid with Marc Jacobs Beauty Highliner Gel Crayon Eye Crayon in (Pop)ular ($25; sephora.com) and used a brush to blend the liner into a winged shape. He finised the eye with the pink shades in Marc Jacobs Beauty Style Eye Con No 7 Palette in Lover 220 ($59; sephora.com). 

15 of 26 John Shearer/Getty

Nikki Minaj

Nikki made a strong case for the glitter lip. Makeup legend Pat McGrath used  her Lust 004 kit to create the showstopping look.

16 of 26 Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty

 Emily Ratajkowski

Emily's sequined Marc Jacobs dress was show-stopping, but her coordinating eyeliner is truly a work of art. Makeup artist Hung Vanngo reached for Marc Jacobs Beauty Highliner Matte Gel Eye Crayon in Whirl(pool) ($25; sephora.com) to sketch across Emily's lashline and extended it past the outer corner of the eye, and used Over(night), a darker blue shade for definition blended them together. The pro added bronze shimmer along lower lashline with Marc Jacobs Beauty Highliner Gel Eye Crayon in Sunset ($25; sephora.com) and used the nude shades in Marc Jacobs Beauty Style Eye Con in No 7 Plush Eyeshadow Palette in The Dreamer 212 ($59; sephora.com). Vanngo finished the look with a few coats of mascara. 

17 of 26 Venturelli/WireImage

Ashley Graham

For her first Met Gala, Ashley channeled Old Hollywood glamour with long, fluttering lashes, a crimson lip, and a slicked-back updo. 

18 of 26 Patrick McMullan/Getty

Chrissy Teigen

The secret to Chrissy's otherworldly glow: her new Becca x ChrissyTeigen Glow Face Palette. Makeup artist Mary Phillips used a set of La Mer products to prime and prep Chrissy's skin for the night, and created an even base with Becca Ultimate Coverage Complexion Crème ($44; sephora.com). Phillips used the Shimmering Skin Perfector Highlighter in Rose Gold and Beach Nectar then the Sunlit Bronzer in Malibu Soleil from Chrissy's upcoming collaboration for an allover glow, and concentrated it under the brow bone. Next she swiped along the high-planes of her face, and dusted a along the side to give the highlight depth. 

To frizz-proof Chrissy's updo for the night, celebrity hairstylist Jen Atkin applied TRESemmé TRES Two Extra Hold Hair Spray ($5; target.com) from root to mid-strand while combing the hair back off of the face, and Ouai Hair Oil ($28; sephora.com) for shine.

19 of 26 Kevin Mazur/WireImage

Blake Lively

Why wear one high ponytail when you can wear two? Blake's stylist Rod Ortega added texture to both of the actress's tails by bending the hair with T3's SinglePass Compact Flat Iron ($89; sephora.com). For a soft smoky eye that was equally as glowing as her sequined gown, makeup artist Kristofer Buckle used a trio of L'Oreal Paris Products. He applied Infallible Paints Eyeshadow in Fishnet ($8; target.com) as the base and tapped the copper shade from the Color Riche La Palette Nude ($16; target.com) on top. Infallible Silkissime Eyeliner in Gold ($7; target.com) was used on the inner corners of Blake's eyes to really make them pop.

20 of 26 Sean Zanni/Patrick McMullan/Getty

Jessica Chastain

Between her soft smoky eye, stained berry lip, and romantic braid, the star's look was classic Jessica and her pastel gown take center stage. Hairstylist Renato Campora used Moroccanoil Volumizing Mousse ($28; sephora.com) to give the star's plait extra body. 

Makeup artist Tyron Machhausen completed the look by applying Charlotte Tilbury's Matte Revolution Lipstick in Lost Cherry ($34; net-a-porter.com) with his finger. 

21 of 26 Neilson Barnard/Getty

Karlie Kloss

Real or faux, we're obsessed with Karlie's minimalist '90s-inspired bob.

22 of 26 Evan Agostini/Invision/AP

Rihanna

File Rihanna's color-block makeup under the running list of reasons why she's also known as Bad Gal RiRi. Makeup artist Lora Arellano took an editorial approach using the same fuchsia shade for the singer's eyes and blush and paired it with a matte oxblood lip.  

23 of 26 Charles Sykes/Invision/AP

Celine Dion

We don't know what's more hard to believe: that this was Celine's first Met Gala or how well she embraced the theme. The singer complimented her custom Versace gown with a origami-inspired headpiece and inky-black eye makeup created by makeup artist Justin St. Clair using Charlotte Tilbury's Rock 'n' Kohl Eyeliner in Bedroom Black ($27; nordstrom.com) and Luxury Palette in Fallen Angel ($65; beautylish.com). 

24 of 26 Kevin Mazur/WireImage

Priyanka Chopra

As if Priyanka didn't make a enough of a statement with her Ralph Lauren trench dress, the actress went bold with her makeup, too. Her silver eyeliner was paired with a sienna brown matte lip. And that top-knot? Talk about reaching new heights.

25 of 26 Getty

Gigi Hadid 

Gigi's deconstructed cat-eye was as sharp as the black stiletto heels she wore. Her makeup artist Erin Parsons took the edgy look further by creating faux bleached brows. The model's hairstylist Bryce Scarlett kept the vibe going by creating an undone updo with a face-framing piece left out. 

26 of 26 Getty

Zendaya 

Zendaya didn't follow the Met Gala's theme, not that it mattered. The actress natural textured hair and bright red lip was one of the best beauty looks of the night.

