See All the Looks from the 2017 Met Gala Red Carpet

It’s the first Monday in May and you know what that means. Yes, Met Gala time! The 2017 run of the annual fundraising event for the Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute takes place this evening in New York and we’re keeping a close eye on all of the head-turning looks hitting the red carpet so far.

This year’s theme is "Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garçons: Art of the In-Between,” paying homage to the Japanese designer who founded and heads the fashion label. Known for her avant-garde creations, we can expect plenty of boundary-pushing, sculptural looks from the stars tonight.

Visitors of the spring exhibition—the museum’s first solo show dedicated to a single living designer since Yves Saint Laurent in 1983—will also have the opportunity to purchase Kawakubo-inspired Comme des Garçons products at the Met store.

Scroll through for all of the evening’s memorable looks and see "Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garçons: Art of the In-Between” for yourself in N.Y.C from May 4 to Sept. 4.