The 7 Most Outrageous Looks from the 2016 Met Gala

Getty Images (2)
Andrea Cheng
May 02, 2016 @ 11:45 pm

Any red carpet event is an opportunity for the celebrity set to dress up. But any and all fashion theatrics previously paled in comparison to the sartorial drama at tonight's Met Gala. It certainly helped, too, that the theme—"Manus x Machina: Fashion in an Age of Technology"—lent itself quite nicely to such over-the-top outrageousness.

Secretly, we had our fingers crossed that someone would show up as a robot. Unfortunately, that wasn't the case, though some did take a pretty literal approach to the theme—Zayn Malik, for one, wore a custom black Versace suit with molded metal arms (we guess partial robot is better than nothing). Others were looser in their interpretation, stepping foot onto the red carpet in wild canary yellow pleated creations with matching stirrups (ahem, Solange Knowles), or pantless (cough, Lady Gaga).

Scroll through to see the biggest fashion risk-takers from the night.

1 of 7 Kevin Mazur/WireImage

Lady Gaga

Never one to turn down an opportunity to shock, Lady Gaga went pantless (well, except for a pair of the teeniest leather shorts), selecting an Atelier Versace gunmetal leather jacket encrusted with Swarovski crystals and silver stud embellishments inspired by a computer motherboard.

2 of 7 Jamie McCarthy

Katy Perry

Perry dialed up the drama in a head-turning black Prada creation with gilded embellishment that ran from the neckline down the train. 

3 of 7 Jamie McCarthy/FilmMagic

Zayn Malik

Malik was part robot at the Met Gala when he showed up in a black Versace suit with molded metal arms decorated with Swarovski crystals and Medusa details. Gigi totally humanized him.

4 of 7 Kevin Mazur/WireImage

Solange Knowles

Knowles put the "fan" in fantastic in a wonderful plissé David LaPort masterpiece that took pleating to the extreme. We love the matching stirrups.

5 of 7 Kevin Mazur/WireImage

Madonna

No one does outrageous better than Madonna, who wore a scandalously sheer black lace shirtdress that was unbuttoned to reveal bondage-like boots. The finishing touch? A headchain and bodychains. 

6 of 7 Jamie McCarthy/FilmMagic

Zoë Kravitz

Kravitz transformed into an otherwordly creature at the Met Gala with the help of Valentino.

7 of 7 Kevin Mazur/WireImage

Nicki Minaj

For Minaj (and Jeremy Scott, the creative director of Moschino), the future of fashion means crystal buckles (and lots of 'em), translucent fabrics, and black bands that criss-cross every which way. 

