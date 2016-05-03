The 7 Most Outrageous Looks from the 2016 Met Gala

Any red carpet event is an opportunity for the celebrity set to dress up. But any and all fashion theatrics previously paled in comparison to the sartorial drama at tonight's Met Gala. It certainly helped, too, that the theme—"Manus x Machina: Fashion in an Age of Technology"—lent itself quite nicely to such over-the-top outrageousness.

Secretly, we had our fingers crossed that someone would show up as a robot. Unfortunately, that wasn't the case, though some did take a pretty literal approach to the theme—Zayn Malik, for one, wore a custom black Versace suit with molded metal arms (we guess partial robot is better than nothing). Others were looser in their interpretation, stepping foot onto the red carpet in wild canary yellow pleated creations with matching stirrups (ahem, Solange Knowles), or pantless (cough, Lady Gaga).

Scroll through to see the biggest fashion risk-takers from the night.