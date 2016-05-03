This Is the Shiniest Fashion Trend from the 2016 Met Gala

At Monday night's Met Gala, the celebrity crowd gave new meaning to "Tinseltown." For those who didn't want to go all out with literal takes on the theme—"Manus x Machina: Fashion in an Age of Technology"—but still wanted to venture out from the safety of standard-issue ball gowns, a slew of stars found a happy (err, shiny) middle ground with silver. Lots of silver (and so on trend for spring).

And each one of them was quite brilliant (we mean that both figuratively and literally). No two silver-slicked gowns were alike. Brie Larson gave the futuristic metallic a sweet and sexy twist with a Proenza Schouler design that boasted alluring side cut-outs and tiered ruffles, while Naomi Watts was spring-ready with a strapless Burberry column embroidered with delicate florals—a neat juxtaposition. And Kim Kardashian West refracted light with her mirrored Balmain second-skin number that fit her every curve.

Getty Images; Andrew H. Walker/REX/Shutterstock

Kylie Jenner followed in Kim's footsteps and took her red carpet stroll in a cut-out Balmain design made from metallic threads. Similarily, Rita Ora also turned to cut-outs to show off her hot bod, but she did it with a custom Vera Wang creation made up of metallic feathers (that were hand-placed on her).

Getty Images (2)

Kate Upton debuted her brilliant engagement ring with an equally brillliant design, courtesy of Topshop. And Taylor Swift matched her platinum blonde hair with a platinum little number by Louis Vuitton.

Getty Images (2)

Cindy Crawford and Demi Lovato both had the same idea, slipping into silver-lined curve-hugging columns (Balmain for Crawford and Moschino for Lovato).

Getty Images (2)

And finally, Poppy Delevingne and Anna Ewers both shimmered on the red carpet, but in two different ways. Delevingne wore a beaded Marchesa gown, while Ewers sparkled in a confetti-like Boss design.