ESPY Awards 2013 Exclusive: Getting Ready With Maria Sharapova

Courtesy Photo
Sharon Clott Kanter
Jul 18, 2013 @ 12:35 pm

In case you weren't one of the major sports stars or fashionable fans who attended last night's ESPY Awards in Los Angeles, we got you inside the real thing with a little help from Maria Sharapova. The 26-year-old Russian tennis superstar played multiple roles for the event -- presenter with Kevin Bacon, nominee for Best Female Tennis Player, and (drumroll please) fashion reporter for InStyle.com. She took us behind-the-scenes as she prepared for the event with her glam squad, including hairstylist Adir Abergel shown here, as she prepped to wear her J. Mendel dress on the red carpet. Click to go behind the scenes.

1 of 6 Courtesy Photo

Hairstylist Adir Abergel Works His Magic

"Hair up or down?" Sharapova wondered as she got ready for the event. Luckly she had an expert on hand to help her figure it out: hairstylist Adir Abergel.
2 of 6 Courtesy Photo

Sugar Rush With Sugarpova

"The ultimate ESPY snack: Sugarpova!" the tennis star said of her pre-carpet snack.
3 of 6 Courtesy Photo

Body Makeup to the Rescue

Her red carpet secret: Using body makeup to get rid of the tan lines. Notice the dress is already on and dress protection is in place!
4 of 6 Courtesy Photo

Accessories Options

"The ultimate accessories are an evening clutch and high heels," Sharapova said. She had some great options, too.
5 of 6 Courtesy Photo

Practicing Her Speech

Sharapova practiced her speech before heading on stage to present NFL football player Adrian Peterson with the Best Comeback Athlete alongside Kevin Bacon.
6 of 6 Picture Perfect/Rex USA

The Final Look

It was worth all the prep work! Sharapova shined on the red carpet in a J. Mendel dress, Irene Neuwirth jewelry and Casadei heels.

