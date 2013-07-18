ESPY Awards 2013 Exclusive: Getting Ready With Maria Sharapova

In case you weren't one of the major sports stars or fashionable fans who attended last night's ESPY Awards in Los Angeles, we got you inside the real thing with a little help from Maria Sharapova. The 26-year-old Russian tennis superstar played multiple roles for the event -- presenter with Kevin Bacon, nominee for Best Female Tennis Player, and (drumroll please) fashion reporter for InStyle.com. She took us behind-the-scenes as she prepared for the event with her glam squad, including hairstylist Adir Abergel shown here, as she prepped to wear her J. Mendel dress on the red carpet. Click to go behind the scenes.

