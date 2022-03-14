Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

The star's stylist Ashley Streicher shares all the details on the half-up half-down style.

Mandy Moore's Critics Choice Awards Hairstyle Is an Elevated Take on Your Go-To Lazy Day Look

A half-up half-down hairstyle is the unicorn of hairstyles — it works across all lengths, textures, and can be worn to any occasion. Mandy Moore is the latest celebrity to prove this theory with the elevated, yet effortless take on the style she wore to the 2022 Critics Choice Awards.

Moore's hairstylist, Ashley Streicher, leaned into the ethereal vibe of the gold beading and plunging neckline of the This Is Us star's Elie Saab Haute Couture gown by creating a voluminous, wavy, half-back style.

"The statuesque shape of this dress with added texture and sexiness made for a super fun (BEAUTIFUL) hair and makeup look. Because the dress was such a big moment, we definitely wanted to 'cool' it up a bit with a little more laid-back hair," Streicher tells InStyle. "We were inspired by the neckline so wanted to get her hair back off her face, but still have a nice texture and hair moment with a half-back style. I still wanted her to have big hair but just in the back, so the front was more clean and striking."

The key to achieving the level of body and shine of this style is prepping the hair as soon you get out of the shower. Streicher spritzed Moore's damp hair with Garnier Fructis Sleek & Shine Glass Hair Water for extra shine and Garnier Fructis Texture Tease Dry Touch Finishing Spray at the base to add grit to her clean hair to help the style hold.

Next, Streicher used T3's Airebrush Duo with the round brush attachment to add volume at the roots and smooth any flyaways, and started building waves in the star's hair. She took sections starting in Moore's back hairline and then began giving her waves of all different kinds. Then, she went in with the T3 Lucea Iron and SinglePass Curl 1″ to alternate between flat iron and C waves with a barrel. This method gave Moore's waves that effortless, undone finish.

Once the waves were set and Streicher gave them a spritz of the Texture Tease Dry Touch Finish Spray, she took half of Moore's hair back starting at the temples and secured it just below her crown with a small elastic. "Once it's secured, I can loosen the hair and give her a little more volume and perfect the half-up part," she shares.

After getting the volume just right, Streicher twisted the ponytail up into a little textured bun and secured it with T3's Clip Kit. As a final touch, the stylist teased the hair that was down with a rat-tail comb, then sprayed the whole look with Garnier Fructis Style Flexible Control Anti-Humidity Hairspray for an extra layer of protection.

