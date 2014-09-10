Booties Were Shakin' Everywhere at Last Night's Fashion Rocks

Last night’s Fashion Rocks extravaganza celebrated the interdependent and often daring relationship between the worlds of style and music. "You can’t have one without the other,” Michelle Williams of Destiny’s Child told InStyle at the concert, which aired live on CBS.

Taking place in the middle of New York Fashion week, the two-hour program befittingly included a runway show where looks from Macy’s could be purchased during performances by artists like Usher, Magic!, Duran Duran, and Jennifer Hudson.

“Fashion brings a musician's vision to life,” said British singer-songwriter Estelle. And that sentiment echoed true when Jennifer Lopez hit the stage to perform her new single “Booty” wearing a silver, sparkly mini dress that showed off exactly that (above, center).

If last night was ever an indication of shared visions—Nicki Minaj’s backside, which is repeatedly referenced in "Anaconda," was accentuated by a barely-there silver embellished skirt, too (above, left). The only guy to follow suit? While introducing Rita Ora—who showed off her bum in a black leather bodysuit (above, right)—Justin Bieber stripped down to his briefs just like the male underwear models that walked the stage during her performance.

To shop the looks from the runway head to macys.com/fashionrocks. See what the stars wore on the Fashion Rocks red carpet here!