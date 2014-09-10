Booties Were Shakin' Everywhere at Last Night's Fashion Rocks

Brooke Mazurek
Sep 10, 2014 @ 10:41 am

Last night’s Fashion Rocks extravaganza celebrated the interdependent and often daring relationship between the worlds of style and music. "You can’t have one without the other,” Michelle Williams of Destiny’s Child told InStyle at the concert, which aired live on CBS.

Taking place in the middle of New York Fashion week, the two-hour program befittingly included a runway show where looks from Macy’s could be purchased during performances by artists like Usher, Magic!, Duran Duran, and Jennifer Hudson.

“Fashion brings a musician's vision to life,” said British singer-songwriter Estelle. And that sentiment echoed true when Jennifer Lopez hit the stage to perform her new single “Booty” wearing a silver, sparkly mini dress that showed off exactly that (above, center).

If last night was ever an indication of shared visions—Nicki Minaj’s backside, which is repeatedly referenced in "Anaconda," was accentuated by a barely-there silver embellished skirt, too (above, left). The only guy to follow suit? While introducing Rita Ora—who showed off her bum in a black leather bodysuit (above, right)—Justin Bieber stripped down to his briefs just like the male underwear models that walked the stage during her performance.

1 of 8 Jim Spellman/WireImage

Jennifer Lopez

Jennifer Lopez in Versace with a Thalé Blanc clutch.

2 of 8 Jim Spellman/WireImage

Rita Ora

Rita Ora in a tutu-inspired dress with a sheer back and translucent black train.

3 of 8 Jim Spellman/WireImage

Miranda Lambert

Miranda Lambert in black suit and jewel-encrusted bra.

4 of 8 Larry Busacca/Getty Images for Three Lions Entertainment

Nicki Minaj

Nicki Minaj in a Saint Laurent dress and Giuseppe Zanotti shoes.

5 of 8 Jim Spellman/WireImage

Naomi Campbell

Naomi Campbell in an assymentrical white and metallic dress.

6 of 8 Jim Spellman/WireImage

Michelle Williams

Michelle Williams in a Lie Sang Bong leather pleated dress.

7 of 8 Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Fashion Rocks

Karolina Kurkova

Karolina Kurkova in Dion Lee.

8 of 8 Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Three Lions Entertainment

Lara Stone

Lara Stone in Calvin Klein.

