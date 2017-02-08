Ava and Reese Witherspoon and the Big Little Lies Stars Step Out for the Premiere

Steve Granitz/WireImage
Brandi Fowler and Meghan Overdeep
Feb 08, 2017 @ 9:30 am

Reese Witherspoon and her look-alike daughter, 17-year-old Ava Phillippe, shined at the premiere of the new HBO miniseries, Big Little Lies, held at the TCL Chinese Theatre in Los Angeles on Tuesday night. The mother-daughter-duo—who are no strangers to twinning—dazzled in complementary metallic frocks as they made their way down the red carpet alongside Witherspoon's co-stars, Shailene Woodley, Zoë Kravitz, Nicole Kidman, and Laura Dern.

Witherspoon, 40, showed off a bit of thigh thanks to a flirty slit in her sequined Elie Saab minidress, while Ava, the actress's daughter with ex-husband Ryan Phillippe, took a more modest route in a gilded long-sleeve number with a high pussy-bow neckline, which she wore with gold stiletto pumps

Little Big Lies PremiereSteve Granitz/WireImage

Kidman, who co-executive produced and stars in the show, told InStyle one of her biggest takeaways from the project was the bond that she formed with her co-stars. “I got to make four girlfriends that will be my girlfriends for life. That’s awesome.”

At the event, Woodley noted the significance of working with a female-led cast and what it means for the future. “I continue to say this, but until we reach the day where you do a carpet for a show like this, and people don’t say, 'what was it like working with four female leads,' because it just becomes societal norm, we’ve got a lot of work to do,” she told InStyle. “This is a great step in the right direction, and now we need to continue this momentum so that it becomes the normal and it doesn’t become the ideal or the celebrated.”

Big Little Lies, which is based on a novel of the same name by Liane Moriarty ($12; amazon.com), follows the lives of three women and their children as they become entangled in a web of drama, intrigue and ultimately, murder. The miniseries is set to premiere Feb. 19 at 9 p.m. ET on HBO.

See the show's stars' stunning red-carpet looks from the premiere below.

1 of 5 Steve Granitz/WireImage

Reese Witherspoon

Reese Witherspoon in Elie Saab.

2 of 5 Steve Granitz/WireImage

Laura Dern

Dern was thrilled to pay tribute to Vivienne Westwood with her one-shoulder dress by the designer, whom she called the “iconic goddess of fashion.” The actress noted, “We’ve got to support women tonight.”

3 of 5 Steve Granitz/WireImage

Zoë Kravitz

Zoë Kravitz in Vera Wang with Sophia Webster shoes.

4 of 5 Steve Granitz/WireImage

Shailene Woodley

The actress stunned in a plunging, bronze metallic Elie Saab dress and told InStyle that she loved the look because “I can breathe. I can eat like a big dinner and you can’t tell. It’s the best.”

5 of 5 Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

Nicole Kidman

The statuesque beauty—whose husband, Keith Urban, accompanied her on the red carpet—wore a black, floral Altuzarra dress that felt, “really comfortable and yummy,” she told InStyle.

