See the Best (and Wildest) Looks from the Kids' Choice Awards

Chris Polk/Getty
InStyle Staff
Mar 12, 2017 @ 11:00 am

The slime-filled Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Awards took place last night in Los Angeles, and you're going to want to see what stars were wearing! From the chic (Zendaya in an umber-hued slip; Zoë Saldana in florals) to the outré (Heidi Klum in a bandaged numer; Gwen Stefani's slime-ready ensemble), there was a vast range of fashion just waiting to be besmirched with green goo. Expect to see lots of Nickelodeon orange. Demi Lovato, for her part, took one for the team when she and her brightly-colored dress were doused in a load of slime. And did we mention Mariah Carey and Nick Cannon coordinated outfits with "dem kids?"

Scroll through for the most notable looks of the night.  

VIDEO: Favorite Zendaya Beauty Moments

 

1 of 8 Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic

Zendaya 

Zendaya in a Daya by Zendaya dress, La Silla boots, and a Nirav Modi choker.

Advertisement
2 of 8 Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic

Maddie ZIegler

Maddie ZIegler in a kate spade new york top and clutch.
3 of 8 Steve Granitz/WireImage

Nick Cannon and Mariah Carey with Monroe and Moroccan

Mariah Carey and Monroe Carey in Adidas with Sophia Webster shoes. 

Advertisement
4 of 8 Chris Polk/Getty

Zoë Saldana

Zoë Saldana in a Dolce & Gabbana dress with Stuart Weitzman sandals. 

Advertisement
5 of 8 Steve Granitz/WireImage

Demi Lovato

Advertisement
6 of 8 Steve Granitz/WireImage

Heidi Klum 

Advertisement
7 of 8 Steve Granitz/WireImage

Gwen Stefani 

Advertisement
8 of 8 Chris Pizzello/AP

Gwen Stefani 

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!