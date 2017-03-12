See the Best (and Wildest) Looks from the Kids' Choice Awards

The slime-filled Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Awards took place last night in Los Angeles, and you're going to want to see what stars were wearing! From the chic (Zendaya in an umber-hued slip; Zoë Saldana in florals) to the outré (Heidi Klum in a bandaged numer; Gwen Stefani's slime-ready ensemble), there was a vast range of fashion just waiting to be besmirched with green goo. Expect to see lots of Nickelodeon orange. Demi Lovato, for her part, took one for the team when she and her brightly-colored dress were doused in a load of slime. And did we mention Mariah Carey and Nick Cannon coordinated outfits with "dem kids?"

Scroll through for the most notable looks of the night.

