Nickelodeon International Introduces Its First-Ever "Social Squad" for the Kids' Choice Awards

It's time to roll out the orange carpet! Nickelodeon is taking today's social media prevalence among kids to bring fan interactions to the next level just in time for its annual Kids' Choice Awards on March 11.

The 2017 event, which has kids cast their votes live during the show, will now have viewers follow along with seven global young social media stars starting on March 9 while they represent their different hometowns and take fans on a behind-the-scenes tour backstage, on the Orange Carpet, and beyond.

The "Social Squad," which consists of newlyweds Gabriel Conte (@gabrielconte) from the United States and Australia's Jess Conte (@jessconte), Mexico's Mario Bautista (@mariobautistagil), Brazil's Alex Mapeli (@alexmapeli), the U.K.'s Saffron Barker (@saffronbarker), as well as Germany's Dagi Bee (@dagibee) and Denmark's Benjamin Lasnier (@benjaminlasnier), boasts a collective following of 45-million-plus fans. The digital stars will highlight the Nickelodeon International Slime Soiree, Los Angeles hotspots, and major happenings leading up to the big night.

And to mark the Social Squad's debut, fans can vote for their favorite influencer to undergo Nickelodeon's International Slime a Star initiative starting March 9 by combining the hashtag #Slime and the influencer's first name, i.e. #SlimeGabriel, on Twitter and Instagram.

RELATED: The 2017 Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Awards Nominations Have Arrived

To learn more, fans should follow along on their favorite star's social media (and tag #KCASquad and #KCA) and visit kca2017.nick.com. The Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Awards air Saturday, March 11, at 8 p.m. ET on Nickelodeon.