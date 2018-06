Miranda Cosgrove's Kids Choice Shopping Spree

The best fashion advice the iCarly star says she's gotten? "Only wear stuff that you're really into," said Cosgrove, who chatted with two young fans before heading out of Satine boutique. The actress even admits that her personal style influences what's seen on her small screen alter ego. "The wardrobe stylist and I are like best friends, so we go through magazines to pick out new looks for the character. Plus, my friends tell me what the kids at school are wearing and I'll sometimes try it out on the show."