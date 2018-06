The 2010 Kids' Choice Awards

"I've never been before," said Nikki Reed, of attending her very first KCA. "I love hanging around kids. I really relate to them." While she kept any plot secrets about the upcoming Eclipse to herself, Reed did divulge her wardrobe plans for the film's premiere tour. "I went to a fitting yesterday and I was told, 'This is what you’re wearing.' I’ve really been working on finding a consistent look or sense of style, but it's not working yet," said Reed (who looked perfectly put-together in a Cynthia Steffe dress). "I've been told I need to wear more color. I look a bit like a confetti ball today, but I love it!"