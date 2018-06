Pre-teens got their annual chance to party with the stars when Nickelodeon's signature orange blimp awards were handed out to their favorites in television, music, and film at the 2009 Kids Choice Awards in Los Angeles. In addition to keeping the kids amused, Dwayne Johnson also played host to Miley Cyrus, America Ferrara, and Miranda Cosgrove, with the Pussycat Dolls and the Jonas Brothers providing the musical entertainment for all. "When kids think of green, they usually think of slime...and ogres," joked Cameron Diaz (in a Michael Kors top and Seven For All Mankind jeans) before presenting the first-ever Big Green Help Award to environmental activist Leonardo DiCaprio.



-Lindzi Scharf