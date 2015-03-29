Kids' Choice Awards 2015 Trend Alert! Black, White and Printed All Over

It's clear what was the dominating trend at the 2015 Kids' Choice Awards, which took place in Los Angeles tonight (March 28): it's black and white -- literally! Despite the recent heat wave (think temps in the 90s), the stars skipped vibrant summery hues in favor of crisp white, chic black and a quirky mish-mash of monochrome prints.

Just follow the lead of Sarah Hyland (above, right), fresh as spring in white on white down to her Kate Spade clutch, Jennifer Hudson (above, center) in a playful Tamara Mellon black jumpsuit, and Kaley Cuoco-Sweeting (above, left), who bravely mixed large-scale florals and polka dots.

PHOTOS: See All the Orange Carpet Looks From the 2015 Kids' Choice Awards