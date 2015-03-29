Kids' Choice Awards 2015 Trend Alert! Black, White and Printed All Over

Bee Shapiro
Mar 28, 2015

It's clear what was the dominating trend at the 2015 Kids' Choice Awards, which took place in Los Angeles tonight (March 28): it's black and white -- literally! Despite the recent heat wave (think temps in the 90s), the stars skipped vibrant summery hues in favor of crisp white, chic black and a quirky mish-mash of monochrome prints.

Just follow the lead of Sarah Hyland (above, right), fresh as spring in white on white down to her Kate Spade clutch, Jennifer Hudson (above, center) in a playful Tamara Mellon black jumpsuit, and Kaley Cuoco-Sweeting (above, left), who bravely mixed large-scale florals and polka dots.

1 of 10 Getty Images North America

Iggy Azalea

The rapper, who is performing and up for four awards, matched a slim white crop top with a dramatic metallic floral printed ball skirt by Temperley London.

2 of 10 WireImage

Meghan Trainor

The 21-year-old singer, who is up for two awards, goes for short and flirty.

3 of 10 WireImage

Quvenzhané Wallis 

The actress looks fresh as spring in a white cotton pique sleeveless dress and matching jacket by Armani Junior. 

4 of 10 Getty Images North America

Zendaya

The actress-singer sports a sunny striped number by DKNY.

5 of 10 WireImage

Nolan Gould

Modern Family's Gould (a.k.a. Luke Dunphy) goes for pattern on the orange carpet.

6 of 10 WireImage

Sarah Hyland

Highlighting her above-the-shoulder crop, the Modern Family actress looks effortless in white on white, including a Lily Avenue Kiki clutch by Kate Spade New York.

7 of 10 WireImage

Chloe Bennet

Nominated in the Favorite TV Actress category for her role on Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D., Bennet is the perfect ingenue in a white frock.

8 of 10 WireImage

Nick Jonas

The musician is all grown up and played the host of the evening.

9 of 10 WireImage

Jennifer Hudson

The talented singer-actress looks playful yet chic in a black Tamara Mellon jumpsuit. She accessorized the look with Jack Vartantian earrings and cuff and Le Vian rings.

10 of 10 WireImage

Kaley Cuoco-Sweeting

The Big Bang Theory actress mixes things up in a floral motif crop top and polka dot skirt both by Lela Rose, which she paired with a dazzling Swarovski clutch.

