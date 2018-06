Tag Along with InStyle As We Help Quvenzhané Wallis Get Ready for the Annie Premiere

Could Quvenzhané Wallis be anymore adorable? If the young star isn't the picture of perfection, we don't know what is! InStyle Editor-at-Large Kahlana Barfield helped the young actress prep for the world premiere of her film Annie in New York City over the weekend, and we're taking you behind the scenes for an exclusive peek.

Like any big night look, the planning began with the dress. So to start things off, we tagged along with Wallis to her dress fitting at the Armani Junior Boutique on Madison Avenue last week. Once in the dress, Quvenzhané showed off her twirling skills in the shimmering pale pink creation that was enriched with rose crystals and designed just for the actress (above). "I love the sparkles, and pink is one of my favorite colors," Wallis tells InStyle. "I feel like a princess."

Once we saw the soft, girly glamour of the dress, we knew exactly what direction to take with her beauty look. Off they headed for a day of pampering, where Barfield took the 11-year-old star to two of her favorite beauty spots in the Big Apple. The pair, along with Wallis's mom, Qulyndreia, were treated to manicures at Paintbox in SoHo (she chose a design called "Ice Queen") and then hairstyling by Ursula Stephen at Ursula Stephen The Salon in Brooklyn, where Barfield helped Wallis create the perfect fun-and-funky look for her big night. Their day of fun even ended in true Annie form, with a bit of singing—Quvenzhané broke out into "Fancy" by Drake featuring Swizz Beatz: "Hair done, nails done, everything did."

Last night, the actress hit the red carpet at the Ziegfeld Theater for the world premiere of Annie in her finished ensemble—and she looked more than pretty in pink! One thing's for sure: we love the star's cool leopard-print kicks and her dress is totally wow-worthy (below).

To see how the star's full look came together, check out her photo diary in the gallery now. And, be sure to catch Quvenzhané Wallis in Annie—which also stars Jamie Foxx, Cameron Diaz, and Rose Byrne—when it hits theaters everywhere on Dec. 19.

—With reporting by Kahlana Barfield