All of the Must-See Beauty Looks From the 2021 InStyle Awards
Mondays aren't known for the being the most glamorous night of the week, but the evening of the annual InStyle Awards is always an exception. After 2020's event was put on pause due to COVID-19, InStyle is once again honoring the brightest talents in film and fashion, along with the glam teams that work tirelessly behind-the-scenes to create all of your favorite red carpet looks.
The actual awards may have been why celebrities gathered for the intimate dinner held at the Getty Center in L.A., but along with the fashion, the night's beauty looks deserve a moment of recognition, too.
Honoree Simone Biles's waist-length box braids, Lana Condor's sharp black winged eyeliner, and Kaia Gerber's shaggy bob and bangs are just a few of the looks we can't stop thinking about.
Ahead, a complete rundown of all of the must-see beauty moments from the 2021 InStyle Awards.
Simone Biles
Now, these box braids are fit for the GOAT. The Original honoree paired her protective style by Ricardo Roberts with a subtle smoky eye and flawless skin care of SK-II products.
"I added a soft hunter green liner and silver reflects to the eyes for a special, but subtle sparkle," says makeup artist Rebekah Aladdin. The exact liner? NARS High-Pigment Longwear liner in Night Porter.
Kaia Gerber
The model brought a little bit of rock and roll to the 2021 InStyle Awards with her shaggy bob and bangs. While Gerber's undone texture looks entirely effortless, it was created by hairstylist Dimitris Giannetos. As for makeup, Sam Visser went with metallic silver eyeshadow to match the sequins on the model's dress.
Melissa McCartney
Of course, the Style Icon honoree brought fashion and glamour to the 2021 InStyle Awards with a berry matte lip and chic side-swept bangs. McCartney got ready to accept her award with the help of makeup artist Georgie Eisdell and hairstylist Chris McMillan.
Zöe Kravtiz
Zöe Kravitz showed up to the Getty Center looking like the chicest Little Red Riding Hood we've ever seen. The actress turned to her go-to glam team, makeup artist Nina Park and hairstylist Nikki Nelms to finish off her look with glowy skin and a braided updo.
Nina Park
Naturally the makeup artist behind all of the celebrity looks you save on Instagram has ridiculously glowy skin, too. Park had her own glam session with makeup artist Yukari Bush and hairstylist Bryce Scarlett before accepting the award for Makeup Artist of the Year.
Rep. Katie Porter
Powerful, elegant, and whimsical are a few words we'd use to describe Badass Woman honoree Rep. Katie Porter — and coincidentally enough, her romantic makeup look by Katie Mueller as well. The artist used a combination of Sephora's Ultra Shine Lip Gloss in Vampire lip and Glossed Lip in Stiletto to give the Porter a glossy rose lip. And a dress with a collar this good calls for a soft updo.
Regina Hall
Lewina David looked to '90s supermodels for makeup inspo while working with Regina Hall. "One of the key products I used to achieve this look is MAKEUP BY MARIO Master Pigment Pro Eyeliner Pencil by first lining her eyes with it and blending it," says David. She also used the "Hall" lashes from Marie Eye Lashes for extra length and fullness. The actress' slicked back bun and center part rounded out the retro theme.
Lana Condor
If you've yet to nail the winged eyeliner look, Condor's sharp cat eye is going to persuade you to get practicing. The star went with a sleek low bun to show off the ruffled collar of her dramatic polka dot and striped top.
Storm Reid
Reid is one of many stars who used past decades as reference material when getting ready to head to the Getty Center. Makeup artist Pauly Blanch gave the actress a charcoal smoky eye using Maybelline products, including the The Nudes Eyeshadow Palette and Curl Bounce Mascara.
Hairstylist Greg Gilmore added piecey texture to her choppy pixie. "We were inspired by late '80s edgy glam," says Gilmore. "We wanted to do something my edgy and sleek and wanted the hair to have more sharpness to it." The stylist used Matrix's StyeLink Over Achiever 3-n-1 Cream + Paste + Wax to style and highlight the layers of her cut.
Samantha McMillen
Effortless and chic was the MO of the Stylist of The Year's hair and makeup look. "Samantha's look is always relaxed luxury and her Valentino dress really captured her essence," says hairstylist Richard Marin. "I wanted the hair to be a very soft (almost no wave) in feeling." He reached for Oribe's Grandiose Hair Plumping Mousse and T3s Airebrush Duo to boost volume and add a slight wave to the fashion stylist's hair.
The earthy terracotta tones of McMillen's makeup by Kate Synott compliment her soft and easy hair.
Connie Britton
As far as beauty trends go, 2021 has looked a lot like 1997, so naturally, there were a ton of hairstyles inspired by the decade at the InStyle Awards, including Britton's deep side part.
"Connie's hair is naturally wavy, so to keep a straight look locked in for the night, I needed a balm (IGK's Good Behavior Blowout Balm) to control the waves without frizz and T3's iron to seal the deal!," says stylist Richard Marin.
Amanda Gorman
The National Youth Poet Laureate kept things romantic and etherial with a rose satin lip by Joanna Simkin and a low ponytail with braids and natural curls by LaRae Burress. "
"I really try to give Amanda range with her braids. We love a textured hair moment and Amanda loves to swing a ponytail," says Burress. "Since the back of her dress was detailed, I decided on a shorter texture ponytail that still felt playful." The stylist uses Rastafri braiding hair for the poet's braids because it doesn't tangle and blends well with her natural hair.
Lona Vigi
The Hairstylist of the Year's beauty look consisted of loose waves and a taupe blurred smoky eye. Vigi tapped hairstylist Jenny Cho and makeup artist Melanie Inglessis as her glam team for the night.
Reese Witherspoon
The secret behind Witherspoon's iconic red carpet hairstyles? Hairstylist of the Year honoree Lona Vigi. For the InStyle Awards, Vigi styled the actress' hair super sleek with a dramatic side part, while makeup artist Molly R. Stern smudged liner along her lash lines to really make her eyes pop.
Anifa Mvuemba
Take one look at Mvuemba's hair and makeup and it's easy to see why she was honored with this year's Future of Fashion award. The designer channeled Old Hollywood with her glam waves by Larry Sims, while makeup artist Camara expertly matched her violet eyeshadow to her dress.
"On her eyes, I used a Colour Raine eyeshadow with a purple-pink glitter base and for lashes, I used Camara Aunique Beauty Esther lashes and black Strength liner to give her eyes a lift in the corner with a strong smokey cat eye effect," says Camara.
Cindy Crawford
A family that does glam together, stays together. Supermodel Cindy Crawford got ready for the night with her daughter Kaia Gerber, turning to makeup artist Sam Visser and hairstylist Dimitris Giannetos for her look, too. Crawford went with soft tawny eye makeup, nude lip gloss, and soft, wind-blown waves.
Nicole Kidman
Kidman's Y2K era updo with face-framing tendrils and tightline eyeliner lands her a spot on our most memorable beauty moments of the night. The actress turned to hairstylist Kylee Heath and makeup artist Kate Synott for her look.
Kate Hudson
Hudson brought one of this fall's biggest makeup trends to the red carpet: green eyeshadow. Hairstylist Gregory Russell complimented makeup artist Debra Ferullo's work with loose bouncy waves.