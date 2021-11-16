All of the Must-See Beauty Looks From the 2021 InStyle Awards

Simone Biles

Now, these box braids are fit for the GOAT. The Original honoree paired her protective style by Ricardo Roberts with a subtle smoky eye and flawless skin care of SK-II products.

"I added a soft hunter green liner and silver reflects to the eyes for a special, but subtle sparkle," says makeup artist Rebekah Aladdin. The exact liner? NARS High-Pigment Longwear liner in Night Porter.