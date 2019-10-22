All of the Beauty Products Behind the Stars' Looks from the 2019 InStyle Awards

This week got off to a much more glamorous start thanks to the 2019 InStyle Awards. For the fifth year in a row, InStyle honored the year's top film stars, fashion icons and the influential glam teams behind them, as well as the biggest change-makers.

The actual awards may have been the focus of Monday night's intimate dinner at The Getty in L.A., but celebs showed up to the event with equally noteworthy hair and makeup looks. And now we want to re-create them.

U.S. women's national soccer player and Badass Women recipient Alex Morgan's wavy high ponytail and Style Star Kiki Layne's fuchsia smoky eye are two of the night's standout looks that we needed to get details on — stat. So, we reached out to the hair and makeup artists who created the stars' looks to get the scoop.

Keep reading to find out the exact products the celebs used at the 2019 InStyle Awards.

VIDEO: InStyle Awards 2019: Jennifer Garner and Adir Abergel Speeches