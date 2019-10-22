All of the Beauty Products Behind the Stars' Looks from the 2019 InStyle Awards
This week got off to a much more glamorous start thanks to the 2019 InStyle Awards. For the fifth year in a row, InStyle honored the year's top film stars, fashion icons and the influential glam teams behind them, as well as the biggest change-makers.
The actual awards may have been the focus of Monday night's intimate dinner at The Getty in L.A., but celebs showed up to the event with equally noteworthy hair and makeup looks. And now we want to re-create them.
U.S. women's national soccer player and Badass Women recipient Alex Morgan's wavy high ponytail and Style Star Kiki Layne's fuchsia smoky eye are two of the night's standout looks that we needed to get details on — stat. So, we reached out to the hair and makeup artists who created the stars' looks to get the scoop.
Keep reading to find out the exact products the celebs used at the 2019 InStyle Awards.
Jennifer Garner
Easy and effortless was the mood Jennifer Garner's look. The actress sported a voluminous blowout with no-makeup makeup to present her go-to stylist Adir Abergel with the award for Hairstylist of the Year.
Zendaya
There's endless options when it comes to doing a smoky eye. But when in doubt, match the eyeshadow shades to your outfit — which is exactly what makeup artist Sheika Daley did when creating Zendaya's eye glam. Daley used the grey shades from Lancôme's Hypnose 5-Color Eyeshadow Palette in Smokey Chic to bring out the ornate details of the star's outfit.
Hairstylist Kim Kimble pulled Zendaya's hair back to keep the focus all on her eyes.
Jessica Alba
The star kept things pretty and simple with loose waves and a swipe of red lipstick.
D'Arcy Carden
D'Arcy Carden's soft raspberry lip perfectly complemented her dreamy colorful dress. The Good Place star's makeup artist Vanessa Scali applied Chanel's Rouge Allure Rebelle 172 Lipstick straight from the tube and had Carden press it into her lips with her fingertip. Then, she used a clean lipstick brush to blend the color to the edges of the lips. "This fills the lips with color and gives you a defined, yet soft edge," Scali says.
Bill Hader
The Man of Style's slicked-back hair was one of the best grooming moments of the night.
Ellen Pompeo
Ellen Pompeo's undone waves and soft, glowy makeup is easy, effortless, and just so damn pretty.
Adir Abergel
Adir Abergel may know a thing or two about hair (he took home the award for Hairstylist of the Year), but we'd love to know his skincare secrets.
Kiki Layne
When the colors of your dress are as good as Kikki Layne's fuchsia and violet Kate Spade gown, it calls for a matchy-matchy makeup moment. The Style Star winner's makeup artist Rebekah Aladdin reached for the shades in the Anastasia Beverly Hills x Jackie Aina Eyeshadow Palette to give Layne a plum smoky eye with a "poppin' pink center."
The violet headband the star added to her faux locs updo tied the whole look together.
Christy Turlington
The Advocate of the Year's hair and makeup look consisted of fluttery lashes and a loose updo, complete with a wavy tendril.
Law Roach
Law Roach never fails to shut down the red carpet, whether its the looks the Stylist of Year has put together for celebs like Zendaya and Jameela Jamil or his own outfits. For the InStyle Awards, he accessorized his outfit with clear, radiant skin.
Alex Morgan
On or off the field, U.S. women's soccer star Alex Morgan's ponytail always looks amazing. As for her makeup, Morgan went with tighline eyeliner and a pink satin lipstick.
Kate & Laura Mulleavy
The inspiration behind Designer of the Year winners Kate and Laura Mulleavy's beauty look? Rodarte, of course. The sisters' hairstylist Caile Noble used Oribe Maximista Thickening Spray to create their soft, effortless waves.
Both sisters are fans of a defined smoky eye a rosy lip, so NARS Creative Director Uzo gave Kate a copper eye using NARS Single Eyeshadow in Guayaquil and NARS Hardwired Eyeshadow in Pointe Noire, a shimmery red. Laura's rosy-plum lip came courtesy of a trip of NARS lip products. Uzo defined the lips with the plum Marnie Precision Lip Liner, stained the entire lip with Powermatte Lip Pigment in Walk This Way, and layered the brand's Lipstick in Damaged over top.
Amandla Stenberg
"Amandla loves a liner and for this look we wanted to do a soft smoky number," says the star's makeup artist Kali Kennedy. She used a few shades from Fenty Beauty's Moroccan Spice Eyeshadow Palette to create the shape of the wing and buff it out. Then, she went in with Fenty Beauty's Flyliner Longwear Liquid Eyeliner to create definition.
Amber Valletta
For anyone still doubting whether Augustinus Bader's The Cream lives up to the hype, just look at Amber Valletta's super glowy skin. Her makeup artist Holly Silius prepped the supermodel's skin with the cult-favorite moisturizer. "It gives great hold for makeup without becoming too dewy and hydrates the skin for the whole evening," she says. "I also used The Rich Cream on her body to firm and tone, spending more time massaging the cream in will increase blood flow."
Kirsten Dunst
Kirsten Dunst's hairstylist Bryce Scarlett leaned into the romantic vibe of the star's Rodarte gown by pairing it with loose, soft waves. The Moroccanoil ambassador prepped Dunst's hair with the brand's Volumizing Mousse, and finished the look off with a spritz of the Luminous Hair Spray for extra shine and hold.
NARS Creative Director Uzo played up Dunst's porcelain skin with peachy-pink cheeks and a matching lip. She did just that by swiping NARS Multiple in Copacabana, a shimmery champagne cream, along Dunst's cheekbones and the apples of her cheeks, followed by NARS Orgasm Blush on her cheekbones. NARS Lipstick in Chelsea Girls complimented her flushed cheeks.
Julia Louis-Dreyfus
Considering the star was honored with the Icon of the Year award, it's fitting that her makeup artist Karen Kawahara looked to superheroes as inspiration for the star's look. "I felt the dress had a 60’s vibe, but my inspiration was Emmy Peel from The Avengers, she tells InStyle. "I wanted big eyes and lashes."
To achieve this, Kawahara swiped silver Chanel cream shadow on the inner corner and lid, and smudged more of the product in grey on the upper lid and under the eye. She finished the look of with lots of mascara.