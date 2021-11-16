Everything You Missed at the 2021 InStyle Awards
A misty fog floated over the Getty Museum as the InStyle Awards made its triumphant (and very stylish) return after a hiatus due to the coronavirus pandemic, with guests like Kate Hudson, Simone Biles, Amanda Gorman, and Nicole Kidman arriving in chauffeured Cadillac Escalades and strolling over the marble floors of the iconic space as if it were a runway.
"Look at the fog, the mist over the trees. It looks like it's from another planet," designer Christian Siriano said as he enjoyed the cocktail hour with Christina Hendricks before the main event began. "I love a cocktail party where the lighting is low. Everyone looks divine." Hendricks chimed in with a laugh: "I had the fog shipped in so that you wouldn't see my wrinkles."
Even through the mist, one thing was clear, attendees brought their style A-game to the star-studded fête and they were beyond excited to reunite. There was an unforgettable fashion moment at every turn, like Elle Fanning's sculpted metallic Balmain top that could've doubled as a piece of art, Kaia Gerber's sequin-and-fringe Alexander McQueen dress that perfectly matched her embellished clutch, and Kidman's stunning sequined dress by Armani Privé.
The party kicked off with the debut of the InStyle Awards elevator — and after hitting the red carpet, Lucy Hale, Journee Smollett, and more headed there to create more magical moments.
We were thrilled to be back and celebrating honorees, including Voice of Style recipient Jason Bolden, Future of Fashion honoree Anifa Mvuemba, and Designer of the Year Michael Kors.
When the awards show began, guests like Zoë Kravitz and Tessa Thompson rose to their feet as Amanda Gorman recited a moving poem in honor of The Original Award recipient Simone Biles. Meanwhile, Icon Award winner Melissa McCarthy brought on the laughs, and Reese Witherspoon asked the poignant question, "How many of you have been lucky enough to have a man or woman tattoo your name on their bodies?" to which Gerber and Kravitz raised their hands.
Take a peek at all the moments you missed at this year's InStyle Awards.
Melissa McCarthy, Regina Hall, Connie Britton, and more wined and dined during cocktail hour, grabbing cocktails and Bird in Hand wine from the signature fiery red Christian Louboutin bar. McCarthy joked that it was the first time she had "been with people" since 2019. Hey, us too!
The InStyle Elevator Videos You Need to Watch | InStyle Awards 2021
Usually, a set of larger-than-life InStyle letters greets guests as they arrive, but things fittingly went up a notch with the debut of the InStyle Awards elevator this year. Jurnee Smollett and January Jones were among many attendees who flocked to the plush lounge area to have their moment in it.
The production was reminiscent of a mini-movie set and it was filmed using the newest and most advanced iPhone camera — the iPhone 13 Pro Max. You can see for yourself in this video from the evening that the elevator didn't disappoint.
Elle Fanning's unreal metallic gold top was as heavy as it looked: Although Fanning walked around the party in her sculpted top elegantly, greeting friends like Connie Britton along the way, when asked if it was heavy, she told InStyle with a laugh, "Yes! OMG. It is. I'm going to put it back on to present the award but I'm putting on a t-shirt right now."
She went on to take her seat next to Stylist of the Year Samantha McMillen, whom she presented with the award.
Cindy Crawford and Kaia Gerber served up the fiercest mother-daughter strut as they posed in the elevator together. "I can't stop staring at them," one guest said.
After Nicole Kidman introduced her, Melissa McCarthy said, "First of all, I want to thank Margot Robbie ... just kidding, I know exactly who that woman is ... you never want to follow Kidman."
That came after Nicole told the crowd how she once told McCarthy she has "amazing skin." To which McCarthy replied, "I know."
Reese Witherspoon chatted with Jurnee Smollett and Amanda Gorman before presenting the Hairstylist of the Year Award to Lona Vigi.
Kaia Gerber, Zoë Kravitz, and Makeup Artist of the Year honoree Nina Park toasted Champagne to kick off the night.
Amanda Gorman surprised the crowd in the middle of her introduction for Simone Biles's The Original Award with a moving speech.
"Since she's getting The Original Award, I thought it would be best to honor her with an original poem," Gorman said. "This is 'The Greatest,' dedicated to Ms. Simone Biles."
A Poem to Simone, From Amanda Gorman
Watch Amanda Gorman's poetic tribute to Simone Biles for yourself.
Melissa McCarthy said she had an emotional response when she saw Biles at the party. "I walked in, saw Simone Biles, and burst out crying. I saw her show at the Staples Center and the message was so powerful and so impressive."
"Oh my God! I experienced that," Madeline Brewer said excitedly after Gorman wrapped up, as others went wild in the crowd.
Nine Perfect Strangers co-stars McCarthy and Hall hung together at dinner time.
"I haven't been to anything else in two years. This is my first time with people," McCarthy told us, adding that Hall was "who I spent that break with." She continued, "So it is great to be here. It's perfectly done, safe, and it feels really celebratory. And I think we all need that."
"It is exciting," Hall said. "It's exciting to be out with people in a safe environment celebrating."
Set against a dreamy backdrop with views of the city, attendees feasted on a three-course menu, including a salad of grilled little gems, arugula powder, and pickled pearl onions, followed by baked halibut topped with a gruyere crust, and an Earl Grey pot de crème with a shortbread cookie inside.
"This was so good," Lana Condor said after noshing on the halibut.
As Kate Hudson picked out her elevator props in her gold sequined dress, she sang along as Tina Turner's "What's Love Got to Do With It" played in the background, before dancing her way behind the elevator doors.
As Simone Biles walked with her parents, she told us the event had been "amazing." She continued, "I'm excited and just in awe of everyone here and the museum."
When guests headed out, they were given fresh bouquets of white flowers from the event, including tulips and calla lilies, and were whisked away in their Cadillacs.
Zoë Kravitz introduced her makeup artist and good friend Nina Park, saying, "There are good makeup artists, and there are damn I look good makeup artists. And then there is Nina Park, who makes me hesitate to wash my face when the night is done ... Nina is a true artist who takes the time to really see people, learn their faces, and bring out each person's unique beauty."
Samantha McMillen, who often opts for black ensembles and suits, wore a gorgeous sequined Valentino dress to the event and said "We are starved for art and beauty and I wore this beautiful dress because Brie Larson told me to wear your insides on your outside, and I saw this gown glowing in the store. I always wear tuxedos and stay in the background, but tonight I said I'm going to let myself enjoy this night."
Waiters passed around trays of hamachi crudo, burrata crostini, and more, before Lana Condor, Ava DuVernay, Zerina Akers, and others headed into the picturesque main room for dinner.
InStyle Awards 2021 Speeches Roundup feat. Simone Biles, Melissa McCarthy, Michael Kors, and More!
There were so many more standout moments, with each honoree giving a touching speech that moved the crowd. Bolden thanked InStyle Editor in Chief Laura Brown for breaking down barriers, saying, "Thank you for seeing me and celebrating my work, and what's very important is to understand what an ally is, and what you've done Laura is if you've given up your seat to allow me to sit at tables that were never meant for me."
Kate Hudson started her introduction to Kors with a confession, saying, "Thank you, Laura Brown, for making me the last presenter after two very strong cocktails."