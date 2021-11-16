Everything You Missed at the 2021 InStyle Awards

A misty fog floated over the Getty Museum as the InStyle Awards made its triumphant (and very stylish) return after a hiatus due to the coronavirus pandemic, with guests like Kate Hudson, Simone Biles, Amanda Gorman, and Nicole Kidman arriving in chauffeured Cadillac Escalades and strolling over the marble floors of the iconic space as if it were a runway.

"Look at the fog, the mist over the trees. It looks like it's from another planet," designer Christian Siriano said as he enjoyed the cocktail hour with Christina Hendricks before the main event began. "I love a cocktail party where the lighting is low. Everyone looks divine." Hendricks chimed in with a laugh: "I had the fog shipped in so that you wouldn't see my wrinkles."

Even through the mist, one thing was clear, attendees brought their style A-game to the star-studded fête and they were beyond excited to reunite. There was an unforgettable fashion moment at every turn, like Elle Fanning's sculpted metallic Balmain top that could've doubled as a piece of art, Kaia Gerber's sequin-and-fringe Alexander McQueen dress that perfectly matched her embellished clutch, and Kidman's stunning sequined dress by Armani Privé.

The party kicked off with the debut of the InStyle Awards elevator — and after hitting the red carpet, Lucy Hale, Journee Smollett, and more headed there to create more magical moments.

We were thrilled to be back and celebrating honorees, including Voice of Style recipient Jason Bolden, Future of Fashion honoree Anifa Mvuemba, and Designer of the Year Michael Kors.

When the awards show began, guests like Zoë Kravitz and Tessa Thompson rose to their feet as Amanda Gorman recited a moving poem in honor of The Original Award recipient Simone Biles. Meanwhile, Icon Award winner Melissa McCarthy brought on the laughs, and Reese Witherspoon asked the poignant question, "How many of you have been lucky enough to have a man or woman tattoo your name on their bodies?" to which Gerber and Kravitz raised their hands.

The night's sponsors included FIJI Water, Christian Louboutin, Citizen watches, Bird in Hand wine, and Cadillac.

Take a peek at all the moments you missed at this year's InStyle Awards.