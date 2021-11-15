InStyle Awards

It’s the biggest night in Hollywood, if you ask us. That’s right: The InStyle Awards. Join us right here as we honor the people who inspire us and celebrate their accomplishments, their verve, and — you know it — their red carpet looks.

The InStyle Awards Are Back, Baby
Here's everything you need to know about the awards event of the season.
MJ Rodriguez Used a $7 Eyeshadow to Create Her Bold Glam at the 2019 InStyle Awards
Stunning, as per usual.
All of the Beauty Products Behind the Stars' Looks from the 2019 InStyle Awards
Get all the details on how to recreate the stars' looks.
All the Moments You Missed at the 2019 InStyle Awards
The Getty Museum has plenty of history in its walls (a Van Gogh here, a couple of Rembrandts there), but the Los Angeles landmark played host to a different kind of history-making event last night: the 2019 InStyle Awards. With the United States women's national soccer team taking home the Badass Women Award and Julia Louis-Dreyfus stealing the spotlight with her Icon Award, there was plenty to take in. Just in case you missed it, here's what went down between hometown heroes the Mulleavy sisters accepting their trophy and all the after-parties. The night's sponsors included Secret Deodorant, Maybelline (which sponsored this year's Advocate award), Alaska Airlines, Kate Spade, Cadillac, and Fiji water, which worked to bring together the biggest names in fashion, beauty, movies, TV, and beyond. With larger-than-life "INSTYLE" letters setting the stage, attendees arrived for the fifth-annual InStyle Awards for an intimate night to celebrate innovation, empowerment, and all-around badassery. Keep up with all of our InStyle Awards coverage, here.
Everything to Know About the 2019 InStyle Awards
Watch this space for exclusive, behind-the-scenes access to the Hollywood event of the year (in our opinion).
The Exact Beauty Products Everyone Was Wearing at the 2018 InStyle Awards
The world was a lot more glamorous on Monday night, all thanks to the InStyle awardsInStyle honored fashion and film's biggest stars, plus the influential designers and glam teams behind so many of this year's best red carpet looks.  Celebs showed up to the intimate dinner at L.A.'s Getty Museum with makeup and hairstyles worthy of making you scroll back through your Instagram feed to stop and fully appreciate them. Badass Woman honorees Constance Wu's wavy lob and Lily Collins' negative space cat-eye eyeliner are just a few of the looks that made us turn our heads.  We reached out to the attendees' hairstylists and makeup artists to find out exactly how they created the night's best looks. Keep scrolling to find out the exact hair and makeup products all of the stars were wearing at the 2018 InStyle Awards.   
See Every Incredible Look from the 2018 InStyle Awards
Fashion and film's best and brightest gathered at Los Angeles's Getty Museum on Monday evening for a celebration of 2018's most influential talents. Honorees included actress Julia Roberts, designer Clare Waight Keller, Crazy Rich Asians star Constance Wu, and stylist Elizabeth Stewart.  Take a peek at the evening's couture-clad guests.   
Everything to Know About the 2018 InStyle Awards
The Exact Beauty Products Everyone Was Wearing at the InStyle Awards
See How a Fashion and Beauty Editor Preps for the InStyle Awards
Watch Celebrities Talk About Their Favorite Boob Trends at the InStyle Awards 2017
Celebrities Reveal Well-Kept Secrets About Their Dresses at the InStyle Awards 2017

Inside the InStyle Awards 2017 with Selena Gomez, Demi Lovato, and Your Favorite Stars

The third annual InStyle Awards kicked off Monday night in Los Angeles with plenty of star power, swoon-worthy fashion statements, and a return to the stunning Getty Center for another fabulous fête.  The evening, sponsored by Cadillac, Brahmin, Vince Camuto, Marc Jacobs Beauty, FIJI Water, Perrier-Jouët champagne, and hosted by InStyle Editor-in-Chief Laura Brown, kicked off with a swanky cocktail hour where stars stopped to play by our glittery KiraKira+ Instagram booth. Selena Gomez and Demi Lovato stopped each other to catch up and have a private moment before moving to dinner. Cindy Crawford showed off her sexy moves for the camera, and Elle Fanning twirled in her sparkly Versace dress. Inside the dinner, there was no shortage of entertainment and plenty of inspiring moments. Elle Fanning, Breakthrough Style Star, kicked off the ceremony with a speech during which she revealed that it was really Big Bird she has to thank for her style. Selena Gomez introduced Makeup Artist of the Year Award winner Hung Vanngo, who had the entire crowd in awe over his emotional speech about his rise to success. Meanwhile, Hairstylist of the Year Harry Josh kept his table of leading ladies entertained (Kate Bosworth, Ellen Pompeo, and Connie Britton were all swooning over their "mane" man…see what I did there?), while Crawford chatted up Britton about living the quiet country life. "I love it, I just hang out", she said of her low key family-centric lifestyle. Moments later, she got up and offered to grab drinks from the bar for everyone at her table. The night capped with a hysterical speech by the always hilarious (and equally stunning) Style Icon Award winner Cate Blanchett, who made a blanket statement to the boys out there, saying just because we as women dress up and look sexy, it "doesn't mean we want to f— you". Cate, we love you for that. As guests lingered after dinner and continued to drink Perrier-Jouët champagne, some dug into the decadent chocolate cake, and some went straight for the bar. The last stars to leave the party were Brie Larson and Valentino designer Pierpaolo Piccioli, who together had a dance party of their own right in front of the larger-than-life InStyle letters. Bottom line: it was an evening to remember. Scroll down to see the best photos of the night.

Joseph Gordon-Levitt's InStyle Awards Speech for Shailene Woodley Will Melt Your Heart
Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban Turn the 2016 InStyle Awards into a Fabulous Date Night
See Exclusive Portraits of the Most Glamorous Stars from the 2016 InStyle Awards
See All of the Best Instagram Moments from the 2016 InStyle Awards
Inside the InStyle Awards 2016 with Nicole Kidman, Shailene Woodley, and More
Olivia Culpo's Gold 2016 InStyle Awards Dress Was Inspired by How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days
Julianne Moore Once Cut Her Way Out of a Balenciaga Dress Thanks to InStyle Awards Stylist of the Year Leslie Fremar
Usher Honors Breakthrough Style Star Priyanka Chopra at the 2016 InStyle Awards with a Touching Speech
Nicole Kidman and Isla Fisher Are the Ultimate Aussie BFFs at the 2016 InStyle Awards
See the Hottest Celebrity Looks from the 2016 InStyle Awards
InStyle Awards Designer of the Year Tom Ford Talks About the Power of Dressing Stars Versus Characters
Announcing the Second Annual InStyle Awards: See All the Celebrity Honorees
Kim Kardashian Posts Epic Bathroom Selfie from the InStyle Awards
Ansel Elgort at the InStyle Awards: "You Could Dress Me In a Big Bird Costume and I Would Feel Confident"
See the 18 Best Celebrity Instagrams from the First-Ever InStyle Awards
Inside Our First-Ever Star-Studded InStyle Awards Bash
See the Stars on the 2015 InStyle Awards Red Carpet
Meet the 7 Recipients of Our First-Ever InStyle Awards
