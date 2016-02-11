Inside amfAR’s New York Gala: The 12 Best Dressed of the Night

The fashion world took over Wall Street Wednedsay night at amfAR’s annual New York Gala. Held at Cipriani Wall Street, the black-tie event raised money and awareness for the Foundation for AIDS Research non-profit, and drew stars like Diane Kruger (in Prada), Heidi Klum (in Zuhair Murad), Karlie Kloss (in Chanel), and more to support the cause.

“This is an exciting night but also one that shines light on an issue that needs to be shined on,” said Coco Rocha, who arrived in a graphic black-and-white Fausto Puglisi gown accessorized with a 40.43-carat diamond bracelet by Harry Winston.

The evening also served to honor the philanthropic work of legendary Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein, who has raised millions for amfAR over his years of involvement. Weinstein’s closest star pals came to support his honor, including a very dapper-looking Leonardo DiCaprio, Robert De Niro, Harvey Keitel, Ryan Reynolds, and Jay Z, as well as Weinstein’s wife, Marchesa’s Georgina Chapman, and mother, Miriam.

“We do things in unorthodox ways but we get the job done, especially for important things, like amfAR,” Weinstein said as he accepted his honor, listing a bunch of oddball auctions he put together to raise money (like the opportunity to go vacationing with eight Victoria’s Secret models).

Later, a live auction set the room buzzing—DiCaprio even put a bid on a horseback-riding trip in Mongolia—and then the event culminated with a set from Icona Pop featuring Charli XCX. By the time the valets were waiting outside, the event raised $2.2 million.

And, due to the sheer number of models, designers, and stars from the fashion world there for such a momentous occasion, the red carpet turned into a mini runway—perfect timing considering the night served as an unofficial kickoff to New York Fashion Week. Scroll down to see the best dresses from the night.

