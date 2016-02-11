Inside amfAR’s New York Gala: The 12 Best Dressed of the Night

Getty Images
Sharon Clott Kanter
Feb 11, 2016 @ 4:00 pm

The fashion world took over Wall Street Wednedsay night at amfAR’s annual New York Gala. Held at Cipriani Wall Street, the black-tie event raised money and awareness for the Foundation for AIDS Research non-profit, and drew stars like Diane Kruger (in Prada), Heidi Klum (in Zuhair Murad), Karlie Kloss (in Chanel), and more to support the cause.

“This is an exciting night but also one that shines light on an issue that needs to be shined on,” said Coco Rocha, who arrived in a graphic black-and-white Fausto Puglisi gown accessorized with a 40.43-carat diamond bracelet by Harry Winston.

The evening also served to honor the philanthropic work of legendary Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein, who has raised millions for amfAR over his years of involvement. Weinstein’s closest star pals came to support his honor, including a very dapper-looking Leonardo DiCaprio, Robert De Niro, Harvey Keitel, Ryan Reynolds, and Jay Z, as well as Weinstein’s wife, Marchesa’s Georgina Chapman, and mother, Miriam.

“We do things in unorthodox ways but we get the job done, especially for important things, like amfAR,” Weinstein said as he accepted his honor, listing a bunch of oddball auctions he put together to raise money (like the opportunity to go vacationing with eight Victoria’s Secret models).

Later, a live auction set the room buzzing—DiCaprio even put a bid on a horseback-riding trip in Mongolia—and then the event culminated with a set from Icona Pop featuring Charli XCX. By the time the valets were waiting outside, the event raised $2.2 million.

And, due to the sheer number of models, designers, and stars from the fashion world there for such a momentous occasion, the red carpet turned into a mini runway—perfect timing considering the night served as an unofficial kickoff to New York Fashion Week. Scroll down to see the best dresses from the night.

1 of 12 Getty Images

Diane Kruger

In Prada and Harry Winston jewelry.

2 of 12 Getty Images

Heidi Klum

In Zuhair Murad and Lorraine Schwartz jewelry.

3 of 12 Getty Images

Emily Ratajkowski

In Michael Kors and Jacquie Aiche jewelry.

4 of 12 Getty Images

Jourdan Dunn

In Dolce & Gabbana.

5 of 12 Getty Images

Padma Lakshmi

In Theia and an Edie Parker clutch.

6 of 12 Getty Images

Karlie Kloss

In Chanel.

7 of 12 Getty Images

Jemima Kirke

In a red dress.

8 of 12 Getty Images

Taylor Hill

In Saint Laurent.

9 of 12 Getty Images

Coco Rocha

In Fausto Puglisi and Harry Winston jewelry.

10 of 12 Getty Images

Hannah Davis

In Elie Saab and Casadei shoes.

11 of 12 Getty Images

Uma Thurman

In Lela Rose and Chopard jewelry.

12 of 12 Getty Images

Chanel Iman

In Zuhair Murad and an Edie Parker clutch.

—With reporting by Samantha Simon

