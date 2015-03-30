See All the Best Looks from the 2015 iHeartRadio Music Awards Red Carpet

Getty Images (3)
Mari Kasanuki
Mar 29, 2015 @ 8:51 pm

It was all about the cutouts at the 2015 iHeartRadio Music Awards. The stars stepped out at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles for the second annual awards show in a bevy of stylish looks.

Taylor Swift sparkled in a Kaufmanfranco LBD that featured cutouts at the waist and Tamara Mellon shoes (above, left) and Zendaya (above, center) stood out in a green and pink minidress with an embellished black-and-white print skirt that also had cutouts at the waist. Meanwhile, Brittany Snow (above, right) looked pitch perfect in a pure white midi-dress with diamond cutouts in the front.

But they weren't the only ones to showcase their individual style on the iHeartRadio Music Awards red carpet: See all the standout looks in our gallery now.

PHOTOS: All the Looks from the 2015 iHeartRadio Music Awards

1 of 16 Jason Merritt/Getty Images for iHeartMedia

Taylor Swift

Taylor Swift in a Kaufmanfranco LBD and Tamara Mellon shoes with Graziela Gems ear cuffs and Porter Lyons, Rachel Katz Jewelry, and Carla Amorim rings.

2 of 16 Steve Granitz/WireImage

Brittany Snow

Brittany Snow in a Yigal Azrouel dress with Tamara Mellon shoes and a Casa Reale diamond ring.

3 of 16 Jason Merritt/Getty Images for iHeartMedia

Zendaya

Zendaya in a Fausto Puglisi minidress with a Carla Amorim black diamond ring, Carla Amorim earrings, and Pasquale Bruni diamond rings.

4 of 16 Jason Merritt/Getty Images for iHeartMedia

Meghan Trainor

Meghan Trainor in a black dress with a sparkling maroon shrug.

5 of 16 Jason Merritt/Getty Images for iHeartMedia

Iggy Azalea

Iggy Azalea in a black cutout top and printed white pants.

6 of 16 Jason Merritt/Getty Images for iHeartMedia

Hailee Steinfeld

Hailee Steinfeld in a Dior couture dress and Dior couture thigh-high boots.

7 of 16 Jason Merritt/Getty Images for iHeartMedia

Nick Jonas

Nick Jonas in Valentino.

8 of 16 Steve Granitz/WireImage

Jessica Szohr

Jessica Szohr in a Bec & Bridge dress with metallic pointed-toe pumps.

9 of 16 Jason Merritt/Getty Images for iHeartMedia

Gina Rodriguez

Gina Rodriguez in a Kempner LBD and Kurt Geiger shoes with a Treesje clutch, Ivy New York earrings, an Antonini ring, and a Le Vian diamond ring.

10 of 16 Steve Granitz/WireImage

Ludacris

Ludacris in a pale periwinkle suit.

11 of 16 Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

Madonna

Madonna in a sheer black-and-silver midi dress.

12 of 16 Jason Merritt/Getty Images for iHeartMedia

Anna Camp

Anna Camp in a Three Floor minidress with Brian Atwood shoes, a Lee Savage clutch, and Jacquie Aiche jewelry.

13 of 16 Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

Justin Timberlake

Justin Timberlake in an azure suit.

14 of 16 Jason Merritt/Getty Images for iHeartMedia

Jennifer Hudson

Jennifer Hudson in Hervé Léger by Max Azria with Jack Vartanian diamond earrings and an Amrapali ring.

15 of 16 Steve Granitz/WireImage

Ariel Winter

Ariel Winter in a LWD and patterned pointed-toe heels.

16 of 16 Jason Merritt/Getty Images for iHeartMedia

Adam Lambert

Adam Lambert in a striped shirt and a black blazer and slacks.

