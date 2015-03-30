See All the Best Looks from the 2015 iHeartRadio Music Awards Red Carpet

It was all about the cutouts at the 2015 iHeartRadio Music Awards. The stars stepped out at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles for the second annual awards show in a bevy of stylish looks.

Taylor Swift sparkled in a Kaufmanfranco LBD that featured cutouts at the waist and Tamara Mellon shoes (above, left) and Zendaya (above, center) stood out in a green and pink minidress with an embellished black-and-white print skirt that also had cutouts at the waist. Meanwhile, Brittany Snow (above, right) looked pitch perfect in a pure white midi-dress with diamond cutouts in the front.

But they weren't the only ones to showcase their individual style on the iHeartRadio Music Awards red carpet: See all the standout looks in our gallery now.

